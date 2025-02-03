Fighter pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ivan Bolotov died at the front

24-year-old fighter pilot Ivan Bolotov died while performing a combat mission. He defended Ukraine from Russian occupiers for almost three years.
Pilot Ivan Bolotov died at the front
This was reported by the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade on Facebook.
We are saddened to announce an irreparable loss... Our comrade, a great patriot of his country — Air Force fighter pilot Captain Ivan Bolotov — did not return from a combat mission.
Bolotov was 24 years old, and he is spoken of as a competent and experienced soldier who mercilessly beat the occupier on all his approaches and directions of the front.
Pilot Andriy Pilshchikov died
Two L-39 combat training aircraft collided in the Zhytomyr region. The famous pilot Andriy Pilshchikov, call sign "Jus", died as a result of the plane crash.
This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The plane crash occurred on August 25, 2023, on the eve of Ukraine's Aviation Day. While performing a combat mission in the sky near Zhytomyr, two L-39 aircraft collided. Three Ukrainian pilots died.
