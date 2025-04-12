26-year-old F-16 pilot Pavlo Ivanov died

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on April 12, 2025, 26-year-old Pavlo Ivanov died while performing a combat mission on an F-16 aircraft.

Ukraine lost its brave defender Pavlo Ivanov

The Ukrainian Air Force expresses its deepest condolences to Pavlo's family.

What is important to understand is that the hero died directly on the battlefield, defending his homeland from Russian invaders.

Today, F-16 pilots perform combat missions in various directions almost every day in incredibly difficult conditions, providing fighter cover for air strike groups and striking enemy targets.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reminds us that Ukrainian pilots are forced to work at the maximum of their human and technical capabilities, each time risking their lives while performing combat missions.

In addition, it is indicated that all circumstances of the tragedy are being established by an interdepartmental commission, which has already begun its work.