26-year-old F-16 pilot Pavlo Ivanov died
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on April 12, 2025, 26-year-old Pavlo Ivanov died while performing a combat mission on an F-16 aircraft.

  • F-16 pilots play a crucial role in providing fighter cover for air strike groups and striking enemy targets amidst challenging combat conditions.
  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes the dedication and bravery of Ukrainian pilots who operate at their human and technical limits while performing vital combat missions.

The Ukrainian Air Force expresses its deepest condolences to Pavlo's family.

What is important to understand is that the hero died directly on the battlefield, defending his homeland from Russian invaders.

Today, F-16 pilots perform combat missions in various directions almost every day in incredibly difficult conditions, providing fighter cover for air strike groups and striking enemy targets.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reminds us that Ukrainian pilots are forced to work at the maximum of their human and technical capabilities, each time risking their lives while performing combat missions.

In addition, it is indicated that all circumstances of the tragedy are being established by an interdepartmental commission, which has already begun its work.

Eternal flight, Hero! — the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes.

