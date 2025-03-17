Pilot Oleksiy "Munfish" Mes received the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mesya, who died in an F-16 crash, the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Gold Star. This is evidenced by Presidential Decree No. 165/2025.

Legendary pilot “Moonfish” became a Hero of Ukraine

Oleksiy Mes, originally from Shepetivka in the Khmelnytskyi region, graduated from the Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University.

In June 2022, he, along with pilot, Hero of Ukraine Andriy Pilshchikov (call sign "Juice"), who died in 2023, visited the United States to meet with government officials and lobby for the provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

30-year-old Oleksiy Mes died on August 29, 2024. That day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the loss of an F-16 fighter jet. They said that American fighters demonstrated their effectiveness by shooting down four cruise missiles on August 26.

Oleksiy Mes

However, during the approach to the target, contact was lost with one of the planes. It was later revealed that the plane crashed and the pilot was killed. According to the Air Force, that day, Oleksiy destroyed three cruise missiles and one strike drone.