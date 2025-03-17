Pilot Oleksiy "Munfish" Mes received the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Pilot Oleksiy "Munfish" Mes received the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously

Office of the President of Ukraine
“Moonfish”
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mesya, who died in an F-16 crash, the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Gold Star. This is evidenced by Presidential Decree No. 165/2025.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mes was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his contributions to Ukrainian aviation.
  • Oleksiy Mes tragically died in an F-16 crash after destroying three cruise missiles and a Russian strike drone, showcasing his bravery and skill as a pilot.
  • The Ministry of Defense, along with partners from the United States, are conducting a thorough investigation into the causes of the plane crash to determine what led to the tragic incident.

Legendary pilot “Moonfish” became a Hero of Ukraine

Oleksiy Mes, originally from Shepetivka in the Khmelnytskyi region, graduated from the Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University.

In June 2022, he, along with pilot, Hero of Ukraine Andriy Pilshchikov (call sign "Juice"), who died in 2023, visited the United States to meet with government officials and lobby for the provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

30-year-old Oleksiy Mes died on August 29, 2024. That day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the loss of an F-16 fighter jet. They said that American fighters demonstrated their effectiveness by shooting down four cruise missiles on August 26.

Oleksiy Mes

However, during the approach to the target, contact was lost with one of the planes. It was later revealed that the plane crashed and the pilot was killed. According to the Air Force, that day, Oleksiy destroyed three cruise missiles and one strike drone.

A special commission of the Ministry of Defense is working in the area where the plane crashed, investigating the causes of the accident. Mykola Oleschuk, who was still the head of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the time, wrote that partners from the United States have also already joined the investigation into its causes.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mes died heroically in air combat
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksiy Mes
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the deceased pilot "Jus"
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the deceased pilot "Jus"

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?