Poland builds fortifications on border with Belarus

The Polish authorities have begun to build fortifications and strengthen the border with Belarus.
What is known about strengthening the defence of Poland
According to the country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Poland has started intensive work on modern fortification.
Fortifications of various sizes will be built along the entire Polish border from the east.
Tusk did not specify exactly what works are being carried out, but he noted that the EU can contribute to the financing.
Poland will also increase its military presence in the voivodeships bordering Russia and Belarus.
Strengthening the borders of Poland and Lithuania
General Waldemar Skrzypczak, former commander of the ground forces and former deputy minister of national defense of Poland, said in an interview with Delfi that he thinks a conflict between Russia and NATO is unlikely, but that Poland and Lithuania must do certain things now.
He said that the experience of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine shows that the knowledge of how to build fortifications, defensive positions, and minefields to stop the enemy is relevant again.
He added that Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin should know that if they decide to start a war, their troops will have to overcome such fortified areas that it will require huge sacrifices on their part.
