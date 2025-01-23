Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk supported the proposal of the presidential candidate from the ruling Civic Coalition, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, to pay social assistance to children of foreigners under the "800+" program if their parents work and pay taxes in Poland.
Ukrainians in Poland may lose one of their social benefits
The Prime Minister wrote about this on Thursday on the X network.
Propozycja Prezydenta Rafała Trzaskowskiego, aby wypłacać 800+ tylko tym migrantom, również Ukraińcom, którzy rzeczywiście mieszkają, pracują i płacą podatki w naszym kraju, zostanie pilnie rozpatrzona przez rząd. Ja jestem na tak.— Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) January 23, 2025
Previously, during his election speeches, Trzaskowski emphasized several times that he was in favor of not paying social assistance under the "800+" program (a monthly payment for all children in Poland under the age of 18 from the country's budget in the amount of approximately $200) to families of Ukrainians who do not work and do not pay taxes in Poland.
As reported, as of today, benefits for children in Poland under the age of 18 under the "800+" program are paid to all families, including foreigners living in Poland, without any additional conditions.
The first round of the presidential elections in Poland will be held on May 18, with a possible second round on June 1. As of today, Trzaskowski has the best chance of becoming the president of the Republic of Poland.
Poland again criticizes Zelensky and Ukraine
The head of the Ministry of Defense and Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, Wladyslaw Kosińska-Kamyś, has publicly complained that Ukrainians have forgotten about the aid that Warsaw provided. Moreover, he blames the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, for this.
Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh claims that this was important in the "context of President Zelensky's words."
This is important in the context of President Zelensky's words, which suggested that Poland is not doing everything it can.
