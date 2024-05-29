Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the restoration of the buffer zone on the border with Belarus after a recent attack by migrants on a border guard who was stabbed.

Polish authorities consider the migratory pressure on the Belarusian border with Belarus to be a Russia's operation

Polish MFA chief Radosław Sikorski said during a briefing on May 28 that 90 per cent of people trying to reach Poland from Belarus illegally have Russian visas.

He called the migratory pressure on the EU border an operation organized by the Russian Federation.

At a press conference in the village of Dubicze Cerkiewne, near the border with Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the attack by migrants.

Military and civil servants protect our border at the risk of their lives. The wounded soldier is well cared for, and so is his family. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

Naszej granicy bronić będziemy wszystkimi dostępnymi środkami. Wojsko, Straż Graniczna i Policja mogą liczyć na moje pełne wsparcie. Jestem pod wrażeniem waszej odwagi, profesjonalizmu i poświęcenia. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) May 29, 2024

Details of an attack by migrants on a Polish border guard near the Belarusian border

On April 10, Polish border guards and military foiled an attempt by over 220 foreigners to illegally cross the border from the territory of Belarus.

A Polish border guard was injured by a knife attack by a foreigner who tried to break through the barrier on the border with Belarus. It happened in the border post area in the Dubicze Cerkiewne village.

A group of about 50 foreigners threw branches and stones in the direction of Polish patrols. During the migrants' attempt to forcefully cross the border, one of them stabbed a Polish soldier.

The Polish government has announced the allocation of 10 billion zlotys ($2.6 billion) to the Eastern Shield program, which includes, among other things, the construction of fortifications and dams along the eastern border.