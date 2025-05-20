According to Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki, he is ready to oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO, as demanded by the "bronze prize-winner" of the first round, Slawomir Menzen, from the winners in exchange for his support before the second round.

Navrotskyi voiced his position

Journalists drew attention to the fact that Karol Navrotskyi responded to Menzen's post.

In it, the scandalous politician invited both first-round winners to a conversation, during which he would ask them to "sign a declaration that will meet the expectations of his voters."

Among the points of the document on which Menzen proposes that the candidates make commitments are the refusal to send Polish troops to Ukraine and the refusal to sign the law on the ratification of Ukraine's accession to NATO in the future.

I accept the invitation and am ready to sign those proposals. And we will discuss the rest with you on the Youtube channel. See you later, — Karol Navrotskyi made a statement on this occasion. Share

What is important to understand is that a few months ago, the candidate from the ruling party, Rafal Trzaskowski, publicly supported Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU.

Despite this, he recently unexpectedly declared to everyone that Ukraine should be a "buffer zone."

As mentioned earlier, the following candidates made it to the second round of the presidential election in Poland: