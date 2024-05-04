Politico names Ukraine's most anticipated weapon from US
Politico names Ukraine's most anticipated weapon from US

MQ-9 Reaper UAV
Source:  Politico

According to Politico journalists, citing their own sources, Ukraine is most eager to receive the MQ-9 Reaper UAV from the United States.

Why Ukraine is most eager to receive the MQ-9 Reaper UAV from the US

Ukraine is increasingly interested in receiving the MQ-9 Reaper spy drone from the United States, which has been at the top of its wish list in recent months, as it plans operations for the summer and looks for new ways to help identify Russian targets deep behind the front line, the publication reports.

The authors of the publication emphasise that these drones have been a priority for Ukraine since the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

However, as the interlocutors of the publication emphasise, Ukraine is currently seeking to obtain these UAVs mainly for reconnaissance, not as attack drones.

The MQ-9 Reaper is a modular reconnaissance and strike UAV developed for the US Air Force and Navy, as well as the British Air Force. It made its first flight in February 2001. The drone is equipped with a turboprop engine that allows it to reach speeds of over 400 km/h.

Why the US does not allow Ukraine to use its own weapons on the territory of Russia

As Radio Liberty notes, citing a statement by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, Washington wants to help Ukraine defend itself, but does not support the use of US weapons to strike at Russian territory.

But the first part of helping Ukraine defend itself is supplying our weapons and those of our partners to support the efforts of your brave heroes on the frontline to regain your territories. Our position from the very beginning has been that we do not enable or encourage the use of our weapons in Russia, outside of Ukrainian territory, Brink stressed.

