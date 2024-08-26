After the morning massive missile attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine, power outage schedules continue to operate in most regions.

How blackout schedules work in different regions

Currently, more than a million residents of the Dnipro region, about 700,000 residents of Kyiv, remain without electricity.

Outages also operate in Sumy, Poltava and a number of other regions.

In Kyiv and the region, there are emergency power outages after the morning massive rocket attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Hourly schedules are not valid.

You can follow the update on the page of DTEK "Kyiv Regional Electric Networks" on Facebook.

There were also power outages in the Vinnytsia region due to lack of voltage.

By the afternoon, all settlements were restored, and as of now, all consumers have been restored.

According to local media, updated blackout schedules for the period until September 8 have been introduced in the region.

Schedule of power outages in Vinnytsia region

There are emergency power outages in the Volyn region . Lutsk, Kovel, Lutsk, Kovelsky, Kamin-Kashirsky districts remain partially without electricity.

Approximately, the supply of light was supposed to be restored at 5:00 p.m.

Emergency blackouts are in effect in the Dnipropetrovsk region . The terms of emergency shutdowns are unknown.

You can follow updates on the Facebook page of DTEK "Dniprovski elektromerezhe".

Emergency blackouts have also been introduced in the Donetsk region .

You can follow updates and information on the page of DTEK "Donetsk Electric Networks".

In the Zhytomyr region, emergency power outages are in effect in all settlements.

In Zakarpattia Oblast, there are no blackout schedules during August 26.

Hourly blackout schedules have been introduced in the Zaporizhzhia region from 15:00 to 24:00.

Until a separate order of "Ukrenergo" in the region, 4 queues will be disconnected at the same time.

15:00-18:00 - queues 1, 2, 4, 5 are turned off

18:00-21:00 - queues 2, 3, 5, 6 are turned off

21:00-24:00 - queues 1, 3, 4, 6 are turned off

In the Kirovohrad region, from 15:00 to 24:00, there are 4 shifts of hourly outages at the same time.

1st shift: 12:00-14:00, 16:00-18:00, 19:00-22:00

2nd shift: 12:00-14:00, 15:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00

3rd shift: 12:00-14:00, 16:00-19:00, 20:00-22:00, 23:00-24:00

4th shift: 14:00-16:00, 18:00-21:00, 22:00-24:00

5th shift: 14:00-17:00, 18:00-20:00, 21:00-24:00

6th shift: 14:00-16:00, 17:00-20:00, 22:00-24:00

In the Mykolaiv region, from 12:00, emergency shutdowns were switched to hourly shutdowns.

From 3:00 p.m., there was a command to turn off four queues at the same time, so the 3rd and 4th queues were turned off again until 4:00 p.m.

From 4:00 p.m., queues 1 and 2 were shut down.

There are emergency power outages in the Odesa region . The term of introduction of hourly shutdowns is unknown.

You can follow updates on the page of DTEK "Odesa Electric Power Network".

In the Poltava region, hourly shutdown schedules began to operate from 1:00 p.m.

From 14:30 to 24:00, three queues are turned off at the same time. You can familiarize yourself with the schedule by following the link .

On August 27, "Poltavaoblenergo" plans to apply an hourly shutdown schedule.

In the Rivne region, as of 15:00, power was partially cut off in all areas. The most difficult situation is in Rivne and Rivne district. Estimated recovery time - until 18:00.

Hourly power outage schedules are in effect in the Sumy region . 4 queues are switched off at the same time.

Power outage schedules in Sumy Oblast

In the Kharkiv region, they switched from emergency blackouts to hourly blackouts.

You can see the current update of the situation in the "Kharkivoblenergo" Telegram channel.

In the Cherkasy region, from 3:00 p.m., updated shutdown schedules are in effect:

15:00-16:00 - 3, 4, 5 and 6 shifts

16:00-17:00 - 3, 4, 5 and 6 shifts

17:00-18:00 - 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th shifts

18:00-19:00 - 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th shifts

19:00-20:00 - 5, 6, 1 and 2 shifts

20:00-21:00 - 5, 6, 1 and 2 shifts

21:00-22:00 - 3, 4, 5 and 6 shifts

22:00-23:00 - 3, 4, 5 and 6 shifts

23:00-24:00 - 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th shifts

In the Chernihiv region, hourly shutdown schedules are in effect from 11:00 a.m.

But from 2:25 p.m., the volume of outages has been increased, four shifts are used.

Updated schedule for today: