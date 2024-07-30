According to Yuri Boykо, adviser to the prime minister on energy issues, in Ukraine, during the next few months, blackouts will be insignificant, or will not be used at all.

What is known about the prospect of canceling blackouts in Ukraine

Boyko noted that the weather in Ukraine is no longer so hot, and the generation in the system has increased.

Accordingly, consumption decreased. Unfortunately, being dependent on the weather, thanks to today's weather, we are in a relative balance, - emphasized the adviser to the head of the government. Share

Energy system in Ukraine

In the absence of "external influence", Ukraine may be in the aforementioned relative balance within the next three months.

This means that if there are any restrictions, they will be insignificant, says Boyko. Share

What they say in Ukrenergo

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of the board of Ukrenergo, noted that energy workers continue to repair energy facilities damaged as a result of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

He called on Ukrainians to transfer the maximum consumption of electricity to daytime hours, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in order to reduce the load on the power system.

According to him, "Ukrenergo" is currently not planning any power outages.