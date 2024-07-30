According to Yuri Boykо, adviser to the prime minister on energy issues, in Ukraine, during the next few months, blackouts will be insignificant, or will not be used at all.
Points of attention
- Yuri Boykо, adviser to the prime minister, suggests that upcoming months in Ukraine may see a significant decrease or complete cancellation of blackouts due to a relative balance in the power system.
- Energy companies in Ukraine are focusing on repairs, increasing generation, and urging consumers to shift energy consumption to daytime hours to reduce the load on the system.
- Volodymyr Kudrytskyi from Ukrenergo emphasizes the importance of energy efficiency, solar plant optimization, and preparing for fall and winter by adopting frugal energy consumption habits.
- In Ukraine, canceling blackouts is dependent on weather conditions and external factors, with the hope to achieve a relative balance within the next three months.
- Consumers are encouraged to cooperate by adjusting their energy usage patterns, particularly between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to align with peak solar activity and ease the strain on the power grid.
What is known about the prospect of canceling blackouts in Ukraine
Boyko noted that the weather in Ukraine is no longer so hot, and the generation in the system has increased.
In the absence of "external influence", Ukraine may be in the aforementioned relative balance within the next three months.
What they say in Ukrenergo
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of the board of Ukrenergo, noted that energy workers continue to repair energy facilities damaged as a result of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
He called on Ukrainians to transfer the maximum consumption of electricity to daytime hours, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in order to reduce the load on the power system.
According to him, "Ukrenergo" is currently not planning any power outages.
