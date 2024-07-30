Power outages may be canceled in Ukraine in the near future
Energy system of Ukraine
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to Yuri Boykо, adviser to the prime minister on energy issues, in Ukraine, during the next few months, blackouts will be insignificant, or will not be used at all.

Points of attention

  • Yuri Boykо, adviser to the prime minister, suggests that upcoming months in Ukraine may see a significant decrease or complete cancellation of blackouts due to a relative balance in the power system.
  • Energy companies in Ukraine are focusing on repairs, increasing generation, and urging consumers to shift energy consumption to daytime hours to reduce the load on the system.
  • Volodymyr Kudrytskyi from Ukrenergo emphasizes the importance of energy efficiency, solar plant optimization, and preparing for fall and winter by adopting frugal energy consumption habits.
  • In Ukraine, canceling blackouts is dependent on weather conditions and external factors, with the hope to achieve a relative balance within the next three months.
  • Consumers are encouraged to cooperate by adjusting their energy usage patterns, particularly between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to align with peak solar activity and ease the strain on the power grid.

What is known about the prospect of canceling blackouts in Ukraine

Boyko noted that the weather in Ukraine is no longer so hot, and the generation in the system has increased.

Accordingly, consumption decreased. Unfortunately, being dependent on the weather, thanks to today's weather, we are in a relative balance, - emphasized the adviser to the head of the government.

Energy system in Ukraine

In the absence of "external influence", Ukraine may be in the aforementioned relative balance within the next three months.

This means that if there are any restrictions, they will be insignificant, says Boyko.

What they say in Ukrenergo

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of the board of Ukrenergo, noted that energy workers continue to repair energy facilities damaged as a result of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

He called on Ukrainians to transfer the maximum consumption of electricity to daytime hours, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in order to reduce the load on the power system.

According to him, "Ukrenergo" is currently not planning any power outages.

The hot weather retreated by 10 degrees, last week additional generating capacity came out of planned maintenance. Consumers got a break for a certain time. One request to all - if possible, move energy consumption to daytime hours, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At this time, there is the greatest solar activity and a comfortable temperature for the operation of solar stations. And please get used to frugal energy consumption, especially in the morning and evening. We will all need this habit in the fall and winter, - urged Kudrytskyi.

