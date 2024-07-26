NEC "Ukrenergo" updated schedules and reduced the volume of power outages in Ukraine during July 26.

What is known about the updated schedules of blackouts in Ukraine on July 26

Until 15:00 and between 18:00 - 20:00, 23:00 - 24:00, one queue of shutdowns will be applied. 3 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The reason for the reduction in the volume of restrictions now is the emergency supply of excess electricity from the Polish power system, Ukrenergo notes. Share

What is known about the consequences of the latest attacks by the Russian army on energy facilities in Ukraine

According to Ukrenergo, during the night UAVs of the occupation army of the Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in the Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions.

Energy system of Ukraine

As a result of the damage received, more than 68,000 consumers were cut off in some areas of Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions.

In the morning, about 30,000 consumers in Zhytomyr Region and Kyiv Region remained without power.

In the morning, Ukrenergo was also informed that from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and from 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m., one round of shutdowns would be applied. From 13:00 to 18:00 and from 20:00 to 23:00 - two queues.

Due to bad weather, power was cut off in 3 settlements in the Odesa region in the morning.

As a result of hostilities and other reasons, 571 settlements were completely and partially de-energized.

Due to hostilities: there is a blackout in Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.