NEC "Ukrenergo" updated schedules and reduced the volume of power outages in Ukraine during July 26.
Points of attention
- Ukrenergo has updated the schedules of power outages in Ukraine for July 26 and reduced their volumes, thanks to emergency electricity supply from Poland.
- Recent attacks by the Russian army on energy facilities in Ukraine have led to thousands of consumers being cut off, particularly in Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions.
- The blackout hours to be aware of on July 26 are from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., affecting various regions due to hostilities and bad weather.
- More than 68,000 consumers were impacted by power outages in some areas of Ukraine, with ongoing disruptions and scheduled shutdowns throughout the day.
- Overall, 571 settlements were completely or partially de-energized in Ukraine due to a combination of hostilities, bad weather, and other reasons.
What is known about the updated schedules of blackouts in Ukraine on July 26
What is known about the consequences of the latest attacks by the Russian army on energy facilities in Ukraine
According to Ukrenergo, during the night UAVs of the occupation army of the Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in the Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions.
As a result of the damage received, more than 68,000 consumers were cut off in some areas of Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions.
In the morning, about 30,000 consumers in Zhytomyr Region and Kyiv Region remained without power.
In the morning, Ukrenergo was also informed that from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and from 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m., one round of shutdowns would be applied. From 13:00 to 18:00 and from 20:00 to 23:00 - two queues.
Due to bad weather, power was cut off in 3 settlements in the Odesa region in the morning.
As a result of hostilities and other reasons, 571 settlements were completely and partially de-energized.
Due to hostilities: there is a blackout in Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-