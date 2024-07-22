According to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo", starting from August and during September and October, the volume of power outages will significantly decrease in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Energy experts predict a significant decrease in power outages in Ukraine starting from August through September and October.
- The repairs on Ukrainian nuclear power plants have already alleviated the problem of blackouts to some extent.
- The active involvement of private investors, especially in cogeneration plants, can help reduce the electricity deficit in the country.
- Despite current improvements, the situation may become more challenging during the heating season.
- Private investors can play a crucial role in improving the energy situation in Ukraine by installing small power plants with cogeneration capabilities.
Can blackouts be canceled in Ukraine at all and when
He noted that the electricity generation deficit will be slightly smaller in August and will gradually decrease during September and October.
Kudrytsky reminded that half of the generation in Ukraine, which was as of the beginning of March this year, was damaged or broken.
How has it already been possible to reduce the volume of power outages in Ukraine
According to energy expert Gennady Ryabtsev in his comments to Channel 24 journalists, the situation with blackouts in Ukraine has already improved, thanks to the completion of repairs at several power units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
Those units, where spent nuclear fuel was replaced with new ones, became operational. Abnormal heat has also begun to subside in Ukraine.
The analyst emphasized that in the near future there will be even fewer power outages.
According to him, private investors can also help in improving the situation.