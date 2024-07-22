When will blackouts be canceled in Ukraine — the forecast of energy experts
Publication date

Energy system of Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Public

According to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo", starting from August and during September and October, the volume of power outages will significantly decrease in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Energy experts predict a significant decrease in power outages in Ukraine starting from August through September and October.
  • The repairs on Ukrainian nuclear power plants have already alleviated the problem of blackouts to some extent.
  • The active involvement of private investors, especially in cogeneration plants, can help reduce the electricity deficit in the country.
  • Despite current improvements, the situation may become more challenging during the heating season.
  • Private investors can play a crucial role in improving the energy situation in Ukraine by installing small power plants with cogeneration capabilities.

Can blackouts be canceled in Ukraine at all and when

Of course, there are problems with the shortage, but there is good news: in a couple of weeks, we expect the situation to improve, because the volume of generation will be increased, some generating capacities, some units at power plants will come out of repairs, - promised Kudrytskyi.

He noted that the electricity generation deficit will be slightly smaller in August and will gradually decrease during September and October.

We have a pretty good chance of going through this period either without outages, or with radically less outages than now, Kudrytskyi is convinced.

Kudrytsky reminded that half of the generation in Ukraine, which was as of the beginning of March this year, was damaged or broken.

And you know, I will tell you that any other energy system in this situation would simply collapse, there would simply be a complete blackout for weeks or months, - stresses the head of the board of Ukrenergo.

How has it already been possible to reduce the volume of power outages in Ukraine

According to energy expert Gennady Ryabtsev in his comments to Channel 24 journalists, the situation with blackouts in Ukraine has already improved, thanks to the completion of repairs at several power units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Those units, where spent nuclear fuel was replaced with new ones, became operational. Abnormal heat has also begun to subside in Ukraine.

The analyst emphasized that in the near future there will be even fewer power outages.

There are some improvements now, but they won't last as long as we would like. After the start of the heating season, the situation will return to the state we saw last week. That is, 3-4 turns of shutdowns during the heating season, Ryabtsev warned.

According to him, private investors can also help in improving the situation.

This deficit can be reduced if private investors are more actively involved. First of all, non-energy ones. For example, to install small power plants with a capacity of 1 to 10 MW in various communities. It is desirable that they are cogeneration, so that they generate not only electricity, but also thermal energy. This type of business is quite attractive now. It is considered premium. I think this way it will be possible to significantly reduce the deficit, - emphasizes the analyst.

