Prince William wants to 'declare war' on Harry and Meghan Markle

As journalists have learned, Prince William is determined to initiate the removal of all royal titles from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He was prompted to take this step by the recent removal of Prince Andrew from the monarchy.

Prince William plans to take harsh revenge on his own brother

According to Radar Online, this development was already discussed during the family's summer stay at Balmoral.

William believes that the monarchy cannot be renewed as long as Harry and Meghan formally retain their titles.

What happened to Andrew showed him that it was time for a final break. The King's decision actually gave him a strategy, journalists believe. Share

It's no secret that 5 years ago, Harry and Meghan refused to perform official duties, despite retaining the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In addition, their children, Archie and Lilibet, will be given the titles of Prince and Princess upon Charles' accession to the throne in 2022.

The main problem is that William considers the continued retention of these statuses incompatible with his vision of a "modern, simplified monarchy."

The prince himself does not consider this revenge, but a matter of preserving the institution.