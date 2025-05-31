Pro-Russian law on "foreign agents" comes into effect in Georgia — EU reacts

The European Commission harshly criticized the draft law on the registration of "foreign agents" adopted in Georgia and emphasized that it is incompatible with the country's European integration, which has de facto stalled.
The European Commission criticized the Georgian law on "foreign agents"
This is stated in a joint statement by the EU's chief diplomat, Kai Kallas, and the European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos.
Officials noted that the law on registering "foreign agents" is another manifestation of democratic backsliding in Georgia, in addition to the recent law on broadcasting and grant restrictions.
On behalf of the EU, they called on the Georgian authorities to respect the aspirations of Georgian citizens for a democratic European future, and also called for the release of unjustly detained journalists, activists and opposition leaders.
The EU is ready to consider putting Georgia back on the path to EU accession if the authorities take convincing steps to halt the democratic backsliding. The responsibility for this lies solely with the Georgian authorities.
As a reminder, on May 31, the law "on foreign agents" came into force in Georgia, which the authorities call an analogue of the American law FARA.
