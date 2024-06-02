Pro-Ukrainian volunteers were beaten by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague — video
Pro-Ukrainian volunteers were beaten by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague — video

Prague Maidan
Source:  Radio Prague International

In the centre of the Czech capital, Prague, volunteers collecting donations for Ukraine near the Prague Maidan stand were attacked by two Russian-speaking foreigners.

Russian speakers from Germany attacked pro-Ukrainian volunteers in Prague

A video of one of the volunteers on social networks noted the incident that took place on June 1.

The Radio Prague International reported on June 2.

The video shows a man and a woman who spoke Russian trying to attack the volunteers.

At one point, the man says in German with a Russian accent, "he is German."

The police confirmed that their officers arrived at Old Town Square due to a conflict between two groups of foreigners.

Investigators in criminal cases are investigating the circumstances of the incident and finding out what happened, police press secretary Eva Kropacheva said, clarifying that no one was detained.

The video clearly shows that the incident happened near a stand belonging to an oorganisationthat works in the Czech Republic to support Ukraine and collect money for it. Later, the stand itself was damaged.

Later, a possible participant in the incident wrote in Ukrainian on social networks:

I fought with a Russian woman in the center of Prague. There is blood in the cracks of the phone, the whole shirt is covered in blood.

"Prague Maidan" is one of the largest Ukrainian non-profit oorganisationsin the Czech Republic, which has been actively helping Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

What is known about the beating of a 15-year-old Ukrainian teenager in Germany

It is noted that the 15-year-old Ukrainian received serious head injuries and was taken to the hospital, his life is not in danger. The incident took place at the diner on February 10, but the police reported it later.

According to the police, the unknown man "made xenophobic remarks" about the teenager from Ukraine. Then the man hit the boy on the head with an unidentified object and disappeared.

According to witnesses, the attacker could be from Poland. The police did not specify the details.

As DW notes, the state security authorities in Dusseldorf are investigating the incident based on alleged xenophobia.

The Consulate General in Dusseldorf is dealing with this matter. Consular assistance is provided to the victim, said the MFA speaker Oleg Nikolenko.



