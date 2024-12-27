Protecting critical infrastructure. The Commander of the National Guard announced the number of fire groups

Ukraine's critical infrastructure is protected by 900 fire groups, about 500 of which are mobile. After receiving technical assistance, all National Guard fire groups will become mobile.
Over 900 fire groups protect Ukraine's critical infrastructure
This was stated by the Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko.
He is counting on improving the quality of fire groups' work.
According to Pivnenko, the American side is helping to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure.
The first vehicles with "interesting equipment" have already arrived from them. We are currently testing this protection system, we will transfer it to training centers. Also, foreign partners are helping us with long-range detection radars to destroy "shaheeds".
Pivnenko noted that the National Guard fire groups are involved in the effective operation of the air defense system and are managed by the Air Force.
Since the beginning of the year, National Guard fighters have destroyed hundreds of Russian equipment
Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that since the beginning of the year, National Guard fighters have turned into scrap metal almost 600 tanks, over 1,100 units of enemy armored vehicles, over 1,600 vehicles, and more than 1,600 artillery systems.
So, in July alone, the National Guard destroyed:
22 tanks
104 artillery systems
28 units of armored vehicles
91 cars
1 multiple launch rocket system
1 anti-aircraft missile system
1 video surveillance complex
21 ammunition depot
