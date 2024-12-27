Protecting critical infrastructure. The Commander of the National Guard announced the number of fire groups
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Protecting critical infrastructure. The Commander of the National Guard announced the number of fire groups

fire groups
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Ukraine's critical infrastructure is protected by 900 fire groups, about 500 of which are mobile. After receiving technical assistance, all National Guard fire groups will become mobile.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian National Guard is improving the protection of critical infrastructure by upgrading all fire groups to mobile units for enhanced effectiveness.
  • Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko highlights the collaboration with American partners in providing technical assistance and equipment for strengthening infrastructure protection.
  • Increased efficiency in operations has led to the destruction of hundreds of Russian equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, vehicles, and artillery systems.
  • The National Guard's involvement in the air defense system and coordination with the Air Force demonstrates a multi-faceted approach to safeguarding critical infrastructure.
  • The ongoing efforts of the National Guard in upgrading equipment, training fire groups, and utilizing advanced technology reflect a commitment to enhancing the level of protection for Ukraine's infrastructure.

Over 900 fire groups protect Ukraine's critical infrastructure

This was stated by the Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko.

We have over 900 fire groups, of which about 500 are mobile fire groups, the rest are stationary.

Oleksandr Pivnenko

Oleksandr Pivnenko

Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine

He is counting on improving the quality of fire groups' work.

When we receive technical assistance, we will convert all fire groups into mobile fire groups so that they can operate more effectively.

According to Pivnenko, the American side is helping to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure.

The first vehicles with "interesting equipment" have already arrived from them. We are currently testing this protection system, we will transfer it to training centers. Also, foreign partners are helping us with long-range detection radars to destroy "shaheeds".

Pivnenko noted that the National Guard fire groups are involved in the effective operation of the air defense system and are managed by the Air Force.

We are working on their equipment and training. The group has tablets on which you can see what is flying and where. There are different weather conditions, different altitudes of the "shaheeds", so the effectiveness is different. But the level of work of these groups is increasing, and accordingly, the level of protection of our infrastructure is increasing.

Since the beginning of the year, National Guard fighters have destroyed hundreds of Russian equipment

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that since the beginning of the year, National Guard fighters have turned into scrap metal almost 600 tanks, over 1,100 units of enemy armored vehicles, over 1,600 vehicles, and more than 1,600 artillery systems.

  • So, in July alone, the National Guard destroyed:

  1. 22 tanks

  2. 104 artillery systems

  3. 28 units of armored vehicles

  4. 91 cars

  5. 1 multiple launch rocket system

  6. 1 anti-aircraft missile system

  7. 1 video surveillance complex

  8. 21 ammunition depot

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What is happening around Selydovoy. NSU described the situation
The battle for Selidove continues

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?