Protecting critical infrastructure. The Commander of the National Guard announced the number of fire groups

Ukraine's critical infrastructure is protected by 900 fire groups, about 500 of which are mobile. After receiving technical assistance, all National Guard fire groups will become mobile.

This was stated by the Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko.

We have over 900 fire groups, of which about 500 are mobile fire groups, the rest are stationary. Oleksandr Pivnenko Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine

He is counting on improving the quality of fire groups' work.

When we receive technical assistance, we will convert all fire groups into mobile fire groups so that they can operate more effectively.

According to Pivnenko, the American side is helping to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure.

The first vehicles with "interesting equipment" have already arrived from them. We are currently testing this protection system, we will transfer it to training centers. Also, foreign partners are helping us with long-range detection radars to destroy "shaheeds".

Pivnenko noted that the National Guard fire groups are involved in the effective operation of the air defense system and are managed by the Air Force.

We are working on their equipment and training. The group has tablets on which you can see what is flying and where. There are different weather conditions, different altitudes of the "shaheeds", so the effectiveness is different. But the level of work of these groups is increasing, and accordingly, the level of protection of our infrastructure is increasing.

Since the beginning of the year, National Guard fighters have destroyed hundreds of Russian equipment

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that since the beginning of the year, National Guard fighters have turned into scrap metal almost 600 tanks, over 1,100 units of enemy armored vehicles, over 1,600 vehicles, and more than 1,600 artillery systems.

So, in July alone, the National Guard destroyed: