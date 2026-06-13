Protests intensify in Albania against Trump's son-in-law's construction of luxury resort

On June 13, about 200 protesters demolished metal fences and barbed wire barriers surrounding the construction site of an elite resort on Albania's Adriatic coast.

Albanians protest against Kushner's construction of an elite resort

Albanians have been protesting for weeks against the planned construction of a luxury resort, backed by a company linked to Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, near Vlora, which is famous for its flamingos and turtle nesting grounds.

On Saturday, residents of the village of Rrjoll, located in an area of sandy beaches and pine forests in northwestern Albania, staged a protest against another construction project, claiming that it was being implemented on their confiscated land.

They waved Albanian national flags and shouted "Revolution" as they tore down the fence. Clashes broke out between them and the police, but the police did not prevent them from dismantling the fence.

"The protests will not stop until the residents of Rrjoll village receive compensation. We are 200 families whose lands were confiscated," said Zeke Nicole Shullani, 56, one of the landowners who have been protesting for several months. Share

Protests erupted in Albania in June over a development on the Adriatic coast by a company linked to Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The €1.4 billion resort is being built under the leadership of Kushner's investment firm, Affinity Partners.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said his country would press ahead with a luxury resort project planned by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his daughter Ivanka Trump on a remote stretch of the Balkan coast, despite protests over its environmental impact.

The European Commission has urged Albania to take immediate steps to ensure compliance with EU environmental legislation if it wants to join the bloc.