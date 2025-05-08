Putin and Xi Jinping met in the Kremlin — what the "great friends" agreed on

Russian illegitimate President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the Kremlin. Russian propaganda media are publishing the first statements from the meeting.

Putin met with his “great friend” Xi in the Kremlin

In particular, Putin said that he would be happy to visit China to celebrate the anniversary of the victory over Japan.

He also stated that relations between the two countries are of an "equal and mutually beneficial" nature and that Russia and China "develop ties for the benefit of the peoples of both countries and not against anyone."

He also stated that the Chinese contingent at the May 9 parade in Moscow will be the largest foreign contingent.

At the same time, Xi Jinping cynically stated that China, together with Russia, would defend the truth about World War II.

China is ready to shoulder special responsibilities together with Russia as major world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, with a sense of duty to boldly defend the truth about the history of World War II,... resolutely uphold the interests and rights of our countries and all developing countries. Share

During talks with Xi Jinping, Putin spoke about the importance of mutual supplies of agricultural products and invited China to create and relocate production facilities to Russia.