Putin and Xi Jinping met in the Kremlin — what the "great friends" agreed on
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin and Xi Jinping met in the Kremlin — what the "great friends" agreed on

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian illegitimate President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the Kremlin. Russian propaganda media are publishing the first statements from the meeting.

Points of attention

  • Putin and Xi Jinping discussed mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China during their meeting in the Kremlin.
  • The leaders agreed to support and defend the truth about World War II, reaffirming their commitment to historical accuracy and cooperation.
  • Putin offered China joint production of agricultural goods on Russian territory, highlighting the potential for economic partnerships between the two nations.

Putin met with his “great friend” Xi in the Kremlin

In particular, Putin said that he would be happy to visit China to celebrate the anniversary of the victory over Japan.

He also stated that relations between the two countries are of an "equal and mutually beneficial" nature and that Russia and China "develop ties for the benefit of the peoples of both countries and not against anyone."

He also stated that the Chinese contingent at the May 9 parade in Moscow will be the largest foreign contingent.

At the same time, Xi Jinping cynically stated that China, together with Russia, would defend the truth about World War II.

China is ready to shoulder special responsibilities together with Russia as major world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, with a sense of duty to boldly defend the truth about the history of World War II,... resolutely uphold the interests and rights of our countries and all developing countries.

During talks with Xi Jinping, Putin spoke about the importance of mutual supplies of agricultural products and invited China to create and relocate production facilities to Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Reconciliation with Ukraine is inevitable." Putin made a cynical statement
Putin again talks about “reconciliation”
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Media learned the main topic of the talks between Putin and Xi Jinping
What Putin and Xi are up to

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?