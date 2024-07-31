Putin doubled the one-time payment for sending to war against Ukraine

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, signed a decree on a one-time payment of 400,000 rubles to those who sign a contract to participate in the war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin doubled the one-time payment for sending to war against Ukraine

According to the document, Russians and foreigners who signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to go to war against Ukraine will now be able to receive a one-time payment of 400,000 rubles. This is approximately 192 thousand hryvnias.

Previously, this one-time payment amounted to 195 thousand rubles.

According to the decree, only those who will sign a contract from August 1 to December 31, 2024 will be able to count on an increased payment.

In addition, Putin recommended that the regions also pay at least 400,000 rubles to citizens who decided to go to war.

What is known about Russia's problems with mobilizing fresh "cannon fodder" for the war against Ukraine

According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian military intelligence is assessing the ability of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to conduct an offensive and the timing of its failure.

Security and defense forces work in coordination, and of course, data sharing also takes place. It is clear that such assessments are made on the basis of, in particular, large losses in manpower, equipment, forces and means of the enemy. Yes, they can currently replenish these losses, but there are already serious, significant problems with the recruitment of new contractors. And the aggressor state invents new and new incentives at various levels in order to attract new cannon fodder, but this machine is beginning to fail, - emphasized the representative of GUR. Share

Yusov added that these data are the basis of forecasts, which the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko, recently spoke about.

We can already state that there are problems with the manpower recruitment plan. And this, one way or another, will have an impact on the situation at the front, - explains the intelligence representative. Share

According to him, by the end of this year, the military leadership of the criminal army of the Russian Federation plans to increase the contingent participating in the war against Ukraine from 520,000 to 620,000.