The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, signed a decree on a one-time payment of 400,000 rubles to those who sign a contract to participate in the war against Ukraine.
The Kremlin doubled the one-time payment for sending to war against Ukraine
According to the document, Russians and foreigners who signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to go to war against Ukraine will now be able to receive a one-time payment of 400,000 rubles. This is approximately 192 thousand hryvnias.
Previously, this one-time payment amounted to 195 thousand rubles.
According to the decree, only those who will sign a contract from August 1 to December 31, 2024 will be able to count on an increased payment.
In addition, Putin recommended that the regions also pay at least 400,000 rubles to citizens who decided to go to war.
What is known about Russia's problems with mobilizing fresh "cannon fodder" for the war against Ukraine
According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian military intelligence is assessing the ability of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to conduct an offensive and the timing of its failure.
Yusov added that these data are the basis of forecasts, which the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko, recently spoke about.
According to him, by the end of this year, the military leadership of the criminal army of the Russian Federation plans to increase the contingent participating in the war against Ukraine from 520,000 to 620,000.
