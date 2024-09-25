Putin is again planning attacks on Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure — Zelensky at the UN

The Russians are planning attacks on the Ukrainian nuclear infrastructure in order to disconnect the reactors from the power grid. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech at the UN General Assembly on September 25.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of this issue for the existence of Ukraine.

Russia destroyed our entire heat distribution and heat generation infrastructure. And potentially millions of people, millions of Ukrainians could be left without heat in the winter, that's what Putin wants... I recently received a report from our intelligence and Putin is again planning attacks on our nuclear infrastructure in order to disconnect the reactors from the power supply systems. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

According to Zelenskyi, Moscow receives satellite photos of Ukraine's nuclear power plants and collects data about them.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that in this way the Kremlin is trying to encourage Kyiv to make peace.

Please imagine your country with an 80% destroyed energy system. With such scale of destruction, what kind of life will it be?

Russia can hit Ukraine's nuclear power plants with 200-300 missiles and drones

Regarding the capabilities and reserves of the enemy's means of destruction: if the Russians really attack our nuclear power plants, it will be the most concentrated attack. It is obvious that this will probably not be an attack on the power units themselves, but on the infrastructure to disable the NPP. However, this will also be an attack on a nuclear facility.

For such an attack, the Russians can use more than 100 aircraft of various types. That is, drones will also fly, the task of which will be to overload our air defense system. Cruise and high-speed missiles of the "Kinzhal" type will also be used. And here it is important to understand one thing, that any anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense can be penetrated, no matter how dense it is, — said military expert Oleg Katkov. Share

He emphasized that Ukraine's air defense and missile defense system may not be able to cope with a Russian attack on the nuclear power plant.