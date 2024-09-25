Putin is again planning attacks on Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure — Zelensky at the UN

The Russians are planning attacks on the Ukrainian nuclear infrastructure in order to disconnect the reactors from the power grid. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech at the UN General Assembly on September 25.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky accuses Russia of planning attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plants, jeopardizing the well-being of millions of Ukrainians.
- Specialists warn of potential Russian attacks using aircraft and missiles on Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure, raising concerns over the country's defense capabilities.
- Intelligence reports suggest Putin is planning further attacks on Ukraine's nuclear facilities, emphasizing the critical situation for Ukraine's existence.
- The urgent need for international attention and action is underscored to prevent devastating attacks on Ukrainian nuclear facilities, safeguarding the country's energy systems and population.
- The destruction of heat distribution and generation infrastructure by Russia further exacerbates the risk of millions of Ukrainians being left without essential services, heightening the severity of the threat.
Zelensky at the UN stated that the Russian Federation was preparing strikes on Ukrainian nuclear power plants
Zelensky emphasized the importance of this issue for the existence of Ukraine.
According to Zelenskyi, Moscow receives satellite photos of Ukraine's nuclear power plants and collects data about them.
At the same time, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that in this way the Kremlin is trying to encourage Kyiv to make peace.
Please imagine your country with an 80% destroyed energy system. With such scale of destruction, what kind of life will it be?
Russia can hit Ukraine's nuclear power plants with 200-300 missiles and drones
Regarding the capabilities and reserves of the enemy's means of destruction: if the Russians really attack our nuclear power plants, it will be the most concentrated attack. It is obvious that this will probably not be an attack on the power units themselves, but on the infrastructure to disable the NPP. However, this will also be an attack on a nuclear facility.
He emphasized that Ukraine's air defense and missile defense system may not be able to cope with a Russian attack on the nuclear power plant.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-