In two and a half years after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, 350,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded, which indicates the scale of the demographic catastrophe.
Points of attention
- The full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine led to mass casualties among the Russian military, which deepens the demographic crisis in the country.
- Putin recruits military personnel from poorer regions, excusing murderers and rapists for military service.
- Russia's military-age population is shrinking, and military technology is working in Ukraine's favor.
The Kremlin lies about the power of the Russian army
The publication notes that if anyone knows how to falsify numbers to support "weak causes", it is the Kremlin.
Raised on documentaries about the "unstoppable" Russian bear, able to tear its way through Eastern Europe, as it was during the Second World War, we forget that this is impossible in modern Russia. For Moscow, this is not even desirable, Dearnley believes.
He explains that Putin remains cautious about the number of men he recruits and where they come from, prioritizing conscription in poorer communities far from Moscow and St. Petersburg.
At the same time, Moscow's caution in this regard means that it is obliged to empty prisons, exonerating murderers and rapists, so that they can serve in the Russian army or mercenary formations. However, this resource is not infinite: Moscow is already turning to women's prisons.
He emphasises that the full-scale invasion deepened the demographic crisis in Russia. For example, the fact that 350,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded two and a half years after the full-scale invasion shows the scale of the disaster.
What is known about Russian losses per day
As of July 15, Russia has lost 560,290 people. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed:
tanks — 8214 (+8);
armoured fighting vehicles — 15826 (+15);
artillery systems — 15324 (+62);
MLRS — 1119 (0);
air defence systems — 892 (+2);
planes — 361 (0);
helicopters — 326 (0);
UAV operational-tactical level — 12148 (+41);
cruise missiles — 2398 (+2);
warships/boats — 28 (0);
submarines — 1 (0);
vehicles and fuel tanks — 20623 (+85);
special equipment — 2569 (+3).
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-