According to illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, he arrived in Belarus to meet with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko to discuss security issues and participation in exercises with non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Putin wants to scale up nuclear exercises

Let's talk about the second phase of the training. This is due to the direct participation of our Belarusian friends and colleagues in the military sphere in these events. Vladimir Putin The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation

As already mentioned earlier, in the evening of May 23, the plane of the Russian dictator landed at the airport of the Belarusian capital.

The “Pul Pervogo” news source states that the first brief conversation between the illegitimate presidents of Russia and Belarus has already taken place at the Minsk airport.

In addition, the press service of Aleksandr Lukashenko clarifies that on May 24, the negotiations will take place in the Palace of Independence in Minsk, first in a narrow, and then in an expanded composition.

New military doctrine was approved in Belarus

On April 25, 2024, it became officially known that the All-Belarusian People's Assembly approved the updated concept of national security and military doctrine, which is the last stage of approval of these documents.

According to the head of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, Viktor Khryenin, the military doctrine indicated "sources of threats to Belarus" and also warned about "the resolution of the internal conflict by the hands of pseudo-Belarusian extremist organisations such as the Kalinovsky regiment."

Lukashenko's regime continues to frighten Belarusians with "Poland's regional ambitions", which it may try to implement with the use of force.