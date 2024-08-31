Against the backdrop of Russia's criminal war against Ukraine, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin launched a strange economic model aimed at enlisting as many Russian men as possible into the war.

What is known about the conveyor belt of death launched by Putin in Russia

Journalists of the publication emphasize that the Kremlin is trying with all its might to attract new volunteers to participate in the criminal war against Ukraine, luring them with huge cash payments.

These payments come from the federal and regional budgets.

In particular, in July, the Kremlin dictator ordered to increase the monthly salary of contractors participating in the war against Ukraine from 195 thousand rubles to 400 thousand rubles ($4.4 thousand), which is 10 times more than the salary of the Russian military in peacetime.

In addition, contract holders are offered a one-time bonus of 1.2 million rubles ($13,000) and various privileges, including preferential mortgages, admission to the country's most prestigious universities without entrance exams, a comfortable pension and social status.

In case of death in the war against Ukraine, the family of such a Russian volunteer receives an insane 11 million rubles (over 120,000 dollars) by Russian standards.

A strange economic model appeared, according to which a dead Russian earns more for his family than a living one. In fact, if a man chooses to go to war and dies between the ages of 30 and 35, that is, at the age when he is most active and in the best shape of his life, his death will be more economically "beneficial" than his future - the authors of the material explain. Share

Mobilization in Russia

According to Russian economist Vladyslav Inozemtsev, who currently lives in the USA, this is a new method of recruiting "cannon fodder" for Russia.

In the old days, soldiers were recruited with fictions about patriotic duty or simple coercion.

Now, the average Russian, who earns an average of 200-400 dollars, faces a colossal monetary temptation, which often outweighs the risks for him.

What threatens Russia's economy of death from Putin

One of the side effects of flooding the population with money is the abnormal "growth" of the economy, which is maintained at a high level of consumption.