Against the backdrop of Russia's criminal war against Ukraine, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin launched a strange economic model aimed at enlisting as many Russian men as possible into the war.
Points of attention
- Putin's economic model rewards Russian men with financial incentives to join the war against Ukraine, turning death into a profitable option.
- The recruitment of 'cannon fodder' by Putin leads to economic imbalances and overheating in the Russian economy due to increased consumption without matching production.
- The excessive monetary temptations offered by Putin for participation in the war pose a threat to Russia's economy, causing abnormal growth and potential social instability.
- The conveyor belt of death in Russia highlights how the country's resources are being depleted for the sake of a criminal war, with long-term consequences for the nation.
- By exploiting the economic vulnerabilities of the population, Putin's tactics of enticing men into war demonstrate a dangerous disregard for human life and the well-being of his own people.
What is known about the conveyor belt of death launched by Putin in Russia
Journalists of the publication emphasize that the Kremlin is trying with all its might to attract new volunteers to participate in the criminal war against Ukraine, luring them with huge cash payments.
These payments come from the federal and regional budgets.
In particular, in July, the Kremlin dictator ordered to increase the monthly salary of contractors participating in the war against Ukraine from 195 thousand rubles to 400 thousand rubles ($4.4 thousand), which is 10 times more than the salary of the Russian military in peacetime.
In addition, contract holders are offered a one-time bonus of 1.2 million rubles ($13,000) and various privileges, including preferential mortgages, admission to the country's most prestigious universities without entrance exams, a comfortable pension and social status.
In case of death in the war against Ukraine, the family of such a Russian volunteer receives an insane 11 million rubles (over 120,000 dollars) by Russian standards.
According to Russian economist Vladyslav Inozemtsev, who currently lives in the USA, this is a new method of recruiting "cannon fodder" for Russia.
In the old days, soldiers were recruited with fictions about patriotic duty or simple coercion.
Now, the average Russian, who earns an average of 200-400 dollars, faces a colossal monetary temptation, which often outweighs the risks for him.
What threatens Russia's economy of death from Putin
One of the side effects of flooding the population with money is the abnormal "growth" of the economy, which is maintained at a high level of consumption.
This leads to the so-called overheating of the economy, when prices rise rapidly due to the inability to satisfy the huge demand - the country's production capacity is exhausted.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-