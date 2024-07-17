Ukraine can collapse Russia's economy as fast as possible, expert says

Economist Vitaly Shapran is convinced that Ukraine, with its clear and planned actions, will be able to bring the moment of destruction of the Russian economy as close as possible. However, it is impossible to not count on quick results.
Points of attention
- The main approaches to Russia's economic collapse are organising the oil industry crisis, eliminating leadership positions, and cutting its reserves.
- An essential strategy for the approaching collapse of the Russian economy is also its weaning from technical progress.
- Ukraine and its allies can use various domestic and foreign policy strategies to bring Russia's economic collapse closer.
- The current situation in the Russian economy shows its vulnerability.
What is known about the Russian economy's condition amid the unleashed war against Ukraine
Vitaly Shapran noted that the GDP growth rate of the aggressor country from January to May 2024 was 5%, with an annual forecast of 2.8%.
Inflation in June 2024 reached 8.6% in annual terms.
According to the expert, as of today, the Russian economy rests on three pillars:
extraction of energy raw materials (historical trend);
manufacturing industry (invigorated by government spending);
construction (state costs plus project and mortgage financing schemes).
Even though Ukraine is used to complaining about the "ineffectiveness" of Western sanctions, they still work and have a positive effect, but they are not as powerful as we would like.
Ukraine's current task is to organise as soon as possible an "Aurora shot" for the Russian economy.
How to bring Russia's economy closer to collapse
According to the expert, there are several ways. For the best effect, none of them can be ignored.
Organisation of oil industry crisis.
What is important to understand is that the oil industry remains the provider of resources that support the surplus of finance and enable the multiplicative revival of the economy through the manufacturing and construction industries. The elimination of the leadership positions of the oil industry in the aggressor country should concern not only prices but also its ability to carry out significant volumes of exports.
Cutting reserves
As the economist notes, the freezing of international Russian reserves and the funds of some Russian state-owned companies is an interesting experience for Russians, which equates them to Iran.
We should also not forget about the unofficial reserves of the aggressor country.
Thanks to them, the Kremlin not only uses stolen funds for investments in the economy, but also for circumventing sanctions.
Weaning from technological progress
It is no secret that the aggressor country produces very little of its own products for final consumption.
As the expert emphasises, Russia's separation from progress should only gain momentum, and it is better that it be precisely in the segment of equipment for production, as well as for industrial or commercial transport and communication.
Vitaly Shapran is convinced that Ukraine and its allies have a good chance of driving Russia's economy into an "dead man walking" mode quite quickly.
Especially taking into account the fact that Putin began to go somewhere in a very, very hurry.
Ukraine and its partners must take advantage of the fact that the enemy has just begun to exhale.
