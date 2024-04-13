Putin created new problems for the economy of the Russia — British intelligence
UK Ministry of Defence
Putin
British intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that two new laws, which were passed in the aggressor country to "support" the soldiers of the Russian Federation, will have serious consequences for the enemy's economy.

Putin is trying to prevent a military mutiny in Russia

The British Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that the first law exempted the Russian occupiers fighting in Ukraine from paying interest on consumer loans and credit holidays.

In addition, it is noted that the second prohibits employers from dismissing widows of Russian soldiers within one year from the date of their husband's death.

According to British intelligence, it is possible that dictator Putin passed these laws in the hope of appeasing his military, financially encouraging more soldiers to join the army in exchange for government benefits, and to limit criticism from the wives of fallen occupiers.

While any paid holidays may cost the Russian federal government little in the short term, they are likely to have long-term consequences for Russia's economic situation and prospects, the British Ministry of Defense predicts.

Russia plans to recruit 400,000 troops in 2024 under a contract

According to British intelligence, such a decision was made in the Kremlin due to the large-scale losses of the Russian army at the front.

It is also necessary to implement announced plans to increase the number of armed forces to 1.32 million this year and to 1.5 million in the future, the statement said.

In addition, it is emphasized that the aggressor country continues to draft soldiers in the spring and autumn, and this spring plans to draft about 150 thousand soldiers between the ages of 18 and 30, which corresponds to the number of conscripts drafted earlier.

As the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain managed to find out, these conscripts will serve for 12 months in all types of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, but at the moment they are not involved in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

