According to Ukrainian analysts and economists, the country's economy is facing a critical labor shortage, which will have a domino effect, which will initially lead to a reduction in production at enterprises and economic losses.
Points of attention
How the labour shortage threatens to shrink the Ukrainian economy
Journalists of the publication refer to a survey conducted by the Kyiv Institute of Economic Research and Political Consultations at the beginning of the year.
It is noted that the problem of labour shortage ranks second after the increase in costs of Ukrainian companies.
About half of the surveyed Ukrainian entrepreneurs complain about the labour shortage.
How labour shortages and production cuts will affect the situation at the front
The publication's analysts emphasise that the problem will worsen because Russia's criminal war requires mobilisation and the involvement of an increasing number of additional forces.
According to Tetyana Petruk, director of sustainable development and interaction with personnel of the "Metinvest" group, the company, which currently has almost 60,000 employees, is trying to fill about 4,000 vacancies and has encountered problems finding employees for the March production plant in Zaporizhzhia.
Petruk explained that the search for 89 workers took three months of intensive work, compared to three times less time before the war.
It is noted that the process is complicated by the reluctance of most men to work for large enterprises, which TRC employees monitor.
According to Petruk, once employees of military commissariats handed out summonses even to candidates for employment.
It is predicted that the so-called "domino effect" will initially lead to a reduction in production, which will affect the amount of tax revenues and ultimately harm the financing of the military effort from the state budget.
