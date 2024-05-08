Drivers and medics are the most required specialities in AFU, Ukrainian MOD says
Drivers and medics are the most required specialities in AFU, Ukrainian MOD says

soldier with a Ukrainian patch
Source:  Telethon "United News"

There are currently 2000 open vacancies in recruiting centres. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine listed priority positions, including drivers and doctors.

Who does the army need most?

During the telethon, the Commissioner of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for Recruiting, Alexey Bezhevets, said that the greatest need now is for:

  • Rifle shooters;

  • mechanics;

  • drivers;

  • operators of all types of weapons;

  • servicing artillerymen;

  • UAV operators;

  • doctors

There are also many open vacancies related to repairs, services, logistics, and staff positions.

It is the field of vacancies from which a person can select what interests him. Following these more than 10,000 vacancies, you can choose specific vacancies that are as close as possible to the person's speciality, experience, and vision.

Oleksii Bezhevets

Oleksii Bezhevets

Commissioner of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for recruiting issues

The openings are not limited to combat positions and may suit people from various backgrounds and abilities.

What is known about AFU's new approaches to recruiting recruits

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are increasingly placing advertisements on billboards and using Instagram to place advertisements.

Don't wait for the enemy to come to your home. Destroy the enemy with us, says the advertising message of the Da Vinci Wolves battalion.

The recruiting campaign is part of an effort to bolster depleted Ukrainian frontline units with recruits.

Currently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces require fresh forces to hold the front line in eastern Ukraine, where the limited advance of the Russian occupation army is presently ongoing.

