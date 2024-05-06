Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law continuation and mobilisation to parliament

The term of validity of these bills is extended until August 11.

Zelenskyy submitted important bills to the Verkhovna Rada

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, submitted two bills to the parliament, which extend martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine for 90 days.

The bill under the number 11234 "On approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On extending the period of martial law in Ukraine" was registered in the parliament. It provides for the extension of the period of martial law in Ukraine from 5:30 a.m. on May 14, 2024 for 90 days.

Another bill under number 11235, "On approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine, "On extending the term of general mobilisation," also provides for extending the term of general mobilisation by 90 days from May 14.

That is, wartime and general mobilisation are expected to be extended until August 11, 2024.

Martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine

On February 6, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended general mobilisation and martial law until May 13, 2024.

It was already 10 votes for decisions on these issues in the parliament.

During martial law, a curfew is introduced in the country, during which citizens cannot be on the streets without special permits. There are also a number of restrictions for citizens of the state, in particular, restrictions on travelling abroad, holding demonstrations, rallies, etc.