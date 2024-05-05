Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Orthodox Easter: God wears shoulder patch with Ukrainian flag
Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Orthodox Easter: God wears shoulder patch with Ukrainian flag

Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
On May 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Easter.

Zelenskyy's congratulation on Easter

Zelenskyy noted that Easter symbolises the liberation of the human soul from the slavery of evil and darkness, the victory of good and justice, and the victory of life over death. Ukraine has been fighting for all this for 802 days.

The Bible teaches us to love our neighbour. Today, we have seen the true meaning of this word. Even though we are hundreds of kilometres apart, we support and help each other, protect each other, and pray for each other.

When we all became closer to each other, close to each other, and the former neighbour, who constantly poked at us, was distant from us forever.

He broke all the commandments, demanded our home, and came to kill us. The world sees it.

God knows that. We believe that He wears a shoulder patch with the Ukrainian flag. So, with such an ally, life will win over death.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

May heaven strengthen our will in the battle against slavery. They will give courage for new achievements and wisdom to appreciate everything that has already been achieved. Strength to keep unity. Unity to multiply strength. May God grant eternal rest to their souls and eternal peace to their descendants to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine. To all our children and grandchildren, to all our future generations. Who have the sacred right to know what a peaceful Easter is like in a peaceful Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

