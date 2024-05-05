Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Orthodox Easter: God wears shoulder patch with Ukrainian flag

On May 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Easter.
Zelenskyy's congratulation on Easter
Zelenskyy noted that Easter symbolises the liberation of the human soul from the slavery of evil and darkness, the victory of good and justice, and the victory of life over death. Ukraine has been fighting for all this for 802 days.
More on the topic
- Category
- Calendar of Holidays
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Culture
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-