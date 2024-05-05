Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Orthodox Easter: God wears shoulder patch with Ukrainian flag

The Bible teaches us to love our neighbour. Today, we have seen the true meaning of this word. Even though we are hundreds of kilometres apart, we support and help each other, protect each other, and pray for each other.

When we all became closer to each other, close to each other, and the former neighbour, who constantly poked at us, was distant from us forever.

He broke all the commandments, demanded our home, and came to kill us. The world sees it.

God knows that. We believe that He wears a shoulder patch with the Ukrainian flag. So, with such an ally, life will win over death.