Hero of Ukraine, National Guard officer, sniper Dmytro Finashyn told online.ua that he thinks about the Russian anti-mobilisation propaganda in Ukraine and those who "have nothing to fight for."
Russian anti-mobilisation propaganda in Ukraine and its victims
Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Finashyn says that he would not like to hear propaganda anti-mobilisation campaigns in society now.
In fact, says Dmytro Finashyn, a fairly small percentage of society defended the country.
Have Ukrainians forgotten about the war?
Finashyn says that people have adapted to the war, got used to anxiety, they say, it flew over Kyiv, well, it flew: "the Russians are bad, let's do something about it, where is the air defence, where is the Patriot", and that's the end of it.
No, it doesn't work like that. Something needs to be done. It's very unfortunate for the situation [about the habituation to war], because look at our cemeteries. You will forget, but those relatives who buried their sons, friends, brothers, parents and others will not forget. How can you sneeze at their opinion so easily?
It shouldn't be like that, says Dmytro Finashin; at least the Russians don't let us forget about it, not to mention the front line.
