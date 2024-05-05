Hero of Ukraine, National Guard officer, sniper Dmytro Finashyn told online.ua that he thinks about the Russian anti-mobilisation propaganda in Ukraine and those who "have nothing to fight for."

Russian anti-mobilisation propaganda in Ukraine and its victims

Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Finashyn says that he would not like to hear propaganda anti-mobilisation campaigns in society now.

It is ridiculous [to hear something like], "What should we fight for?" "Fight corruption first", and some other objections. These are thousands of excuses. People will make up everything to justify themselves. These continuous insults of Russian propaganda and our victims of Russian propaganda will not lead to anything good. People need to think critically. Here the choice is simple: either defend or die. Dmytro Finashyn Hero of Ukraine, National Guard officer, sniper

In fact, says Dmytro Finashyn, a fairly small percentage of society defended the country.

We see now that meetings are getting harder and harder. That is, the people who helped the army are also already starting to fall. Indeed, there are people who give the last penny, because they understand what and why it is needed. But there are a lot of people who don't get around it. What to do with it? I have no idea, these are unpopular decisions. Share

Have Ukrainians forgotten about the war?

Finashyn says that people have adapted to the war, got used to anxiety, they say, it flew over Kyiv, well, it flew: "the Russians are bad, let's do something about it, where is the air defence, where is the Patriot", and that's the end of it.

No, it doesn't work like that. Something needs to be done. It's very unfortunate for the situation [about the habituation to war], because look at our cemeteries. You will forget, but those relatives who buried their sons, friends, brothers, parents and others will not forget. How can you sneeze at their opinion so easily?

It shouldn't be like that, says Dmytro Finashin; at least the Russians don't let us forget about it, not to mention the front line.