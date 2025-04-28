On April 28, illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, "for humanitarian reasons," declared a temporary ceasefire in the war on the 80th anniversary of "Victory Day."

Putin wants to celebrate Victory Day without worries

As noted in the Kremlin, the so-called "truce" will supposedly last from zero hours on May 7-8 to zero hours on May 10-11. At this time, the Russian side promises to "cease all hostilities."

Russia calls on the Ukrainian side to "follow the example" and threatens to "respond" in case of violation of the "truce".

At the same time, the Kremlin claims its alleged readiness for peace talks without preconditions.

It is worth noting that this is not the first so-called "truce" during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The United States has held a series of separate meetings with representatives of Moscow and Kyiv in recent months. During the dialogue with Ukraine, the parties agreed to achieve a complete ceasefire, but the Kremlin rejected this scenario because the agreement "would not solve Moscow's problems."

At the same time, Russia agreed to a mutual cessation of attacks on energy facilities. One way or another, the terrorist country regularly violated the "truce" and launched UAVs against Ukraine every night. Energy infrastructure also came under attack.