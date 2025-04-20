Phantom truce. Zelenskyy announced the intensification of Russian shelling — where exactly

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, briefed the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the events on the front as of 12:00 on April 20. Despite the ceasefire, Russia has increased the number of assault operations in two directions of the front.

Russia is not adhering to the terms of the ceasefire — Zelenskyy

Despite the fact that Ukraine declared the mirror nature of its actions in response to Russia, starting from 10 am, there has been an increase in the number of Russian shelling and the use of kamikaze drones by the occupier — in FPV alone, there is a twofold increase from the Russian army.

The Russian army is conducting its most active actions this morning in the Pokrovsky and Seversky directions. Russian heavy weapons continue to be used in these and some other parts of the front. From 00:00 to 12:00 this day, 26 Russian assault operations have already taken place. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that Ukraine records every violation by Russia of its own promise of complete silence for the entire Easter period and is ready to provide relevant information to partners.

In fact, either Putin does not fully control his army, or the situation proves that they in Russia do not have the goal of a real movement to end the war and they only need profitable PR in the media. It is good that at least there were no air raids.

Zelenskyy thanked the media, podcasters, bloggers, and everyone who is spreading the truth about what is happening.