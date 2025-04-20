Phantom truce. Zelenskyy announced the intensification of Russian shelling — where exactly

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, briefed the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the events on the front as of 12:00 on April 20. Despite the ceasefire, Russia has increased the number of assault operations in two directions of the front.
- Russia intensifies shelling and assault operations in violation of the ceasefire agreement despite Ukraine's mirror actions.
- Zelenskyy highlights the use of kamikaze drones by Russia in the Pokrovsky and Seversky directions, calling for a complete ceasefire to give diplomacy a chance.
- Ukraine is prepared to share information on Russian violations and stresses the need for genuine efforts to end the war, rather than mere PR maneuvers.
Russia is not adhering to the terms of the ceasefire — Zelenskyy
Despite the fact that Ukraine declared the mirror nature of its actions in response to Russia, starting from 10 am, there has been an increase in the number of Russian shelling and the use of kamikaze drones by the occupier — in FPV alone, there is a twofold increase from the Russian army.
Zelensky noted that Ukraine records every violation by Russia of its own promise of complete silence for the entire Easter period and is ready to provide relevant information to partners.
Zelenskyy thanked the media, podcasters, bloggers, and everyone who is spreading the truth about what is happening.
It is worth broadcasting not the services from Moscow, but putting pressure on Moscow to really go for a complete ceasefire and maintain it for at least 30 days after Easter to give diplomacy a chance.
