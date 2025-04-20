Phantom truce. Zelenskyy announced the intensification of Russian shelling — where exactly
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Phantom truce. Zelenskyy announced the intensification of Russian shelling — where exactly

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, briefed the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the events on the front as of 12:00 on April 20. Despite the ceasefire, Russia has increased the number of assault operations in two directions of the front.

Points of attention

  • Russia intensifies shelling and assault operations in violation of the ceasefire agreement despite Ukraine's mirror actions.
  • Zelenskyy highlights the use of kamikaze drones by Russia in the Pokrovsky and Seversky directions, calling for a complete ceasefire to give diplomacy a chance.
  • Ukraine is prepared to share information on Russian violations and stresses the need for genuine efforts to end the war, rather than mere PR maneuvers.

Russia is not adhering to the terms of the ceasefire — Zelenskyy

Despite the fact that Ukraine declared the mirror nature of its actions in response to Russia, starting from 10 am, there has been an increase in the number of Russian shelling and the use of kamikaze drones by the occupier — in FPV alone, there is a twofold increase from the Russian army.

The Russian army is conducting its most active actions this morning in the Pokrovsky and Seversky directions. Russian heavy weapons continue to be used in these and some other parts of the front. From 00:00 to 12:00 this day, 26 Russian assault operations have already taken place.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that Ukraine records every violation by Russia of its own promise of complete silence for the entire Easter period and is ready to provide relevant information to partners.

In fact, either Putin does not fully control his army, or the situation proves that they in Russia do not have the goal of a real movement to end the war and they only need profitable PR in the media. It is good that at least there were no air raids.

Zelenskyy thanked the media, podcasters, bloggers, and everyone who is spreading the truth about what is happening.

It is worth broadcasting not the services from Moscow, but putting pressure on Moscow to really go for a complete ceasefire and maintain it for at least 30 days after Easter to give diplomacy a chance.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Putin might agree to a truce — Estonia's forecast
What to expect from Putin next?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Top US diplomat McFaul criticized Witkoff's activities regarding the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia
McFaul
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin declared an Easter "truce," but there is a "but"
What is known about Putin's order?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?