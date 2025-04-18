Top US diplomat McFaul criticized Witkoff's activities regarding the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul believes that US President's special representative Steve Witkoff has done nothing to bring about a ceasefire in Ukraine and should be replaced by a more experienced diplomat.

McFaul criticized Witkoff's activities

The ex-consul wrote about this on the social network H.

Witkoff has done nothing constructive to try to negotiate a ceasefire. Perhaps it is time for a more experienced diplomat or national security expert to take charge.

According to McFaul, the best diplomat will not be able to negotiate with several countries at the same time, so Witkoff should be responsible for one direction.

Even the best diplomat in the world—the best diplomat in history—couldn't negotiate with Russia, Iran, and Israel-Palestine all at the same time. Witkoff should be assigned to one area and someone else should handle the rest. Share

At a minimum, can they add someone to their negotiating team who knows something about Putin and Russia? — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) April 18, 2025

In his opinion, the US needs to include in its negotiating team someone "who knows something about Putin and Russia."