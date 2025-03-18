Trump and Putin talks have begun — what's known

On the evening of March 18, US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began telephone talks regarding a potential ceasefire on the front.

What is known about the progress of the negotiations between Trump and Putin?

An official statement on this matter was made by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

According to the latter, the negotiations between the US president and the Russian dictator began at 10:00 a.m. (4:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

The conversation is going well and is still ongoing," Dan Scavino emphasized.

According to CNN, US Vice President J.D. Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are also at the White House.

As of 5:30 p.m., the phone conversation between Trump and Putin had lasted an hour and a half.

It is worth noting that the White House previously stated that the American leader is "determined" to conclude an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine, and the world is now closer to peace.

According to State Department Secretary Marco Rubio, "much work remains to be done" to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, he added: