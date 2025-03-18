Ukraine and Hungary agreed on negotiations

On March 18, Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga held a conversation with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó on the sidelines of a meeting in India. They agreed to hold talks at the ministerial level.

What did Szibiga and Szijjarto agree on?

According to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, he had a "constructive conversation" with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi.

We agreed to hold a separate bilateral meeting in the near future to thoroughly discuss all the issues on our agenda. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that in 2025, the European Commission officially confirmed ambitious plans to open three clusters of negotiations between Ukraine and the EU before the end of the Polish presidency in June 2025.

However, it recently became known that the team of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban blocked the opening of the first negotiation cluster and is demanding an expansion of the list of demands for Ukraine.

Against this background, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga stated the importance of removing obstacles to the opening of the first negotiation cluster in the process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union, which is being blocked by Hungary.