The powerful Western aid received by the Armed Forces of Ukraine enables Ukrainian soldiers not only to hold the defense, but also to retake certain positions from the Russian invaders. This development scares the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, so he is once again doing everything possible to disrupt supplies to Ukraine from its allies.
Points of attention
- Putin is trying to prevent Ukraine from receiving military aid from its allies by resuming production of medium- and short-range missiles.
- The dictator of the Russian Federation wants to form a coalition of states to support the new security architecture in the region, using the fear of nuclear confrontation.
- Putin uses the West's decision on the INF Treaty for his political manipulations and attempts to gain benefits for Russia in the context of geopolitical tensions.
Why did Putin talk about resuming the production of medium- and short-range missiles
As mentioned earlier, on June 28, the Russian dictator ordered the start of production and deployment of short- and medium-range nuclear missiles.
According to a representative of the American Institute for the Study of War, this is probably part of the Kremlin's ongoing campaign of reflexive control aimed at influencing Western decision-making in favor of Russia.
What is important to understand is that the US suspended its participation in the INF Treaty more than 5 years ago and withdrew from the treaty on August 2, 2019.
This happened after it became known about Russia's violation of the agreement, which were related to the development, testing and deployment of medium-range missiles.
In response to the decision of the States, Moscow suspended its participation in the INF Treaty on February 2, 2019.
Putin is trying to please China and his other allies
American analysts note that Putin's statement came after the PRC belatedly condemned the American exercises in Northern Luzon on May 30.
The dictator may have relied on training in the Philippines in part to gain an advantage over China, North Korea and Vietnam.
In this way, he is trying to form a coalition of states in support of the new "Eurasian security architecture".
