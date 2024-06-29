Putin was afraid of new help for Ukraine and came up with another plan

The powerful Western aid received by the Armed Forces of Ukraine enables Ukrainian soldiers not only to hold the defense, but also to retake certain positions from the Russian invaders. This development scares the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, so he is once again doing everything possible to disrupt supplies to Ukraine from its allies.

Why did Putin talk about resuming the production of medium- and short-range missiles

As mentioned earlier, on June 28, the Russian dictator ordered the start of production and deployment of short- and medium-range nuclear missiles.

According to a representative of the American Institute for the Study of War, this is probably part of the Kremlin's ongoing campaign of reflexive control aimed at influencing Western decision-making in favor of Russia.

Putin attended a meeting of Russia's Security Council, where he said that Russia had promised to abide by provisions of the INF Treaty banning the production and deployment of intermediate-range land-based missiles until the United States violated those provisions, and that Russia must now also produce and deploy such systems , says the message. Share

What is important to understand is that the US suspended its participation in the INF Treaty more than 5 years ago and withdrew from the treaty on August 2, 2019.

This happened after it became known about Russia's violation of the agreement, which were related to the development, testing and deployment of medium-range missiles.

In response to the decision of the States, Moscow suspended its participation in the INF Treaty on February 2, 2019.

Putin is trying to please China and his other allies

American analysts note that Putin's statement came after the PRC belatedly condemned the American exercises in Northern Luzon on May 30.

The dictator may have relied on training in the Philippines in part to gain an advantage over China, North Korea and Vietnam.

In this way, he is trying to form a coalition of states in support of the new "Eurasian security architecture".