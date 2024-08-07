Putin was invited to Mexico for the inauguration of the new president
Category
World
Publication date

Putin was invited to Mexico for the inauguration of the new president

Putin was invited to Mexico for the inauguration of the new president
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Mexico invited Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the inauguration of newly elected president Claudia Sheinbaum. It will take place on October 1.

Points of attention

  • Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum invites Vladimir Putin to her inauguration, which will take place on October 1.
  • Mexico, as a signatory of the Rome Statute, issued an arrest warrant for Putin in connection with the accusation of war crimes related to the abduction of children from Ukraine.
  • Another dignitary may represent Putin at Claudia Sheinbaum's inauguration in Mexico.
  • An arrest warrant was also issued for the children's ombudsman of Russia Maria Lvova-Belova in the context of war crimes.

What is known about Putin's invitation to Mexico

As the representative of the Mexican embassy reported, the invitation of Russia to participate in the inauguration of President Sheinbaum was sent to President Putin.

He will decide whether he will participate in the ceremony himself or appoint another high-ranking person to do so on his behalf, the embassy representative said.

Mexico's foreign ministry later said the government had sent diplomatic notes to all countries with which it had relations, as well as international organizations of which it is a member, inviting Sheinbaum to the inauguration.

What is known about Putin's arrest

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin, charging him with a war crime of illegally abducting hundreds of children from Ukraine after the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Based on this, Mexico, as a signatory of the Rome Statute, should arrest Putin upon his arrival on the territory of the country.

In addition, an arrest warrant was issued for the so-called children's ombudsman of Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova.

There are reasons to believe that Mr. Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes, for committing the acts directly, together with other persons and/or through other persons ... and for the failure to properly control the civilian and military subordinates who committed these acts, it was said in statements of the ISS.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why did Putin plan to hand over weapons to the Yemeni Houthis — analysts named the purpose
Why did Putin plan to hand over weapons to the Yemeni Houthis — analysts named the purpose
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump publicly congratulated Putin on the "wonderful-terrible" deal
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How Putin can be eliminated — the Major General's explanation
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?