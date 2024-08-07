Putin was invited to Mexico for the inauguration of the new president

Mexico invited Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the inauguration of newly elected president Claudia Sheinbaum. It will take place on October 1.

What is known about Putin's invitation to Mexico

As the representative of the Mexican embassy reported, the invitation of Russia to participate in the inauguration of President Sheinbaum was sent to President Putin.

He will decide whether he will participate in the ceremony himself or appoint another high-ranking person to do so on his behalf, the embassy representative said. Share

Mexico's foreign ministry later said the government had sent diplomatic notes to all countries with which it had relations, as well as international organizations of which it is a member, inviting Sheinbaum to the inauguration.

What is known about Putin's arrest

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin, charging him with a war crime of illegally abducting hundreds of children from Ukraine after the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Based on this, Mexico, as a signatory of the Rome Statute, should arrest Putin upon his arrival on the territory of the country.

In addition, an arrest warrant was issued for the so-called children's ombudsman of Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova.