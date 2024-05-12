According to the head of Lithuanian diplomacy, Gabrielus Landsbergis, the new wave of nuclear blackmail by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is just a bluff.

Putin is trying to scare Western leaders

According to the diplomat, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is convinced that China, Latin America, and Africa support him.

However, what is important to understand is that if Vladimir Putin's nuclear weapons threats become a reality, "the entire partnership will disappear in an instant."

Gabrielus Landsbergis also emphasised that the position taken by some major powers to avoid escalation could be catastrophic.

This path, if we follow our strategy, leads to the destruction of the country. This can lead to a real conflict already outside of Ukraine, other countries can be drawn into it. Because we are sending a very clear signal to Putin: if you threaten us, we will retreat, noted the Lithuanian MFA chief.

Training on the use of nuclear weapons will take place in Russia

On May 6, it became officially known that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, ordered to conduct training on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

By order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, with the aim of increasing the readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces to carry out combat missions, the General Staff has begun preparations for conducting exercises in the near future with the missile units of the Southern Military District involving aviation and the Navy forces, says the Russian MOD statement.

In addition, it is emphasised that during the training, a set of measures will be implemented to practice the issues of preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.