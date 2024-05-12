According to the head of Lithuanian diplomacy, Gabrielus Landsbergis, the new wave of nuclear blackmail by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is just a bluff.
Putin is trying to scare Western leaders
According to the diplomat, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is convinced that China, Latin America, and Africa support him.
However, what is important to understand is that if Vladimir Putin's nuclear weapons threats become a reality, "the entire partnership will disappear in an instant."
Gabrielus Landsbergis also emphasised that the position taken by some major powers to avoid escalation could be catastrophic.
Training on the use of nuclear weapons will take place in Russia
On May 6, it became officially known that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, ordered to conduct training on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.
In addition, it is emphasised that during the training, a set of measures will be implemented to practice the issues of preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.
