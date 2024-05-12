Putin's new nuclear threats are just bluffing, says Lithuanian diplomacy chief
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin's new nuclear threats are just bluffing, says Lithuanian diplomacy chief

Vladimir Putin
Читати українською
Source:  LRT

According to the head of Lithuanian diplomacy, Gabrielus Landsbergis, the new wave of nuclear blackmail by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is just a bluff.

Putin is trying to scare Western leaders

According to the diplomat, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is convinced that China, Latin America, and Africa support him.

However, what is important to understand is that if Vladimir Putin's nuclear weapons threats become a reality, "the entire partnership will disappear in an instant."

Gabrielus Landsbergis also emphasised that the position taken by some major powers to avoid escalation could be catastrophic.

This path, if we follow our strategy, leads to the destruction of the country. This can lead to a real conflict already outside of Ukraine, other countries can be drawn into it. Because we are sending a very clear signal to Putin: if you threaten us, we will retreat, noted the Lithuanian MFA chief.

Training on the use of nuclear weapons will take place in Russia

On May 6, it became officially known that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, ordered to conduct training on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

By order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, with the aim of increasing the readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces to carry out combat missions, the General Staff has begun preparations for conducting exercises in the near future with the missile units of the Southern Military District involving aviation and the Navy forces, says the Russian MOD statement.

In addition, it is emphasised that during the training, a set of measures will be implemented to practice the issues of preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin orders to start nuclear weapons drills in response to Western "threats"
Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Experts explain reasons behind Putin's nuclear threats
Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Political analyst Olivier Vedrine: Putin planning terrorist attacks in EU ahead of Olympic Games
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?