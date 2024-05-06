Putin orders to start nuclear weapons drills in response to Western "threats"

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, instructed to conduct exercises on the use of nuclear weapons in response to "threats" from the West.

Training on nuclear weapons use to occur in Russia

The Russian MOD officially confirmed this information on the morning of May 6.

The department claims that on the instructions of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, "shortly" they will conduct training on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

By order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, with the aim of increasing the readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces to carry out combat missions, the General Staff has begun preparations for conducting exercises in the near future with the missile units of the Southern Military District involving aviation and the forces of the Navy, says the official statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Share

In addition, the Russian General Staff has already started actively preparing for the exercises.

Photo: Screenshot

According to the latest data, a set of measures will be implemented during the training to allow participants to practice the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

In addition, the Russian aggressors cynically lie that the exercises are supposedly necessary to respond "to provocative statements and threats by certain Western officials against the Russian Federation."

Putin is still scaring the world with nuclear war

According to the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, his country is technically ready for a nuclear war.

In addition, the head of the Kremlin fears that the United States will introduce its troops into Ukraine and hints that the Russian Federation will consider this a "significant escalation".

What is also important to understand is that at the end of 2022, the US was preparing a "non-nuclear" response if the Russian Federation used nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

The American authorities at that time were convinced that the probability of a nuclear strike was extremely high.