The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, instructed to conduct exercises on the use of nuclear weapons in response to "threats" from the West.
Training on nuclear weapons use to occur in Russia
The Russian MOD officially confirmed this information on the morning of May 6.
The department claims that on the instructions of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, "shortly" they will conduct training on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.
In addition, the Russian General Staff has already started actively preparing for the exercises.
According to the latest data, a set of measures will be implemented during the training to allow participants to practice the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.
In addition, the Russian aggressors cynically lie that the exercises are supposedly necessary to respond "to provocative statements and threats by certain Western officials against the Russian Federation."
Putin is still scaring the world with nuclear war
According to the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, his country is technically ready for a nuclear war.
In addition, the head of the Kremlin fears that the United States will introduce its troops into Ukraine and hints that the Russian Federation will consider this a "significant escalation".
What is also important to understand is that at the end of 2022, the US was preparing a "non-nuclear" response if the Russian Federation used nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
The American authorities at that time were convinced that the probability of a nuclear strike was extremely high.
Two months ago, the Russian dictator addressed a message to the Federal Assembly and publicly declared the "full readiness" of the Russian Federation's nuclear forces if Western troops enter Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-