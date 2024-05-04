Putin puts Zelenskyy on wanted list
Zelenskyy
Source:  online.ua

On 4 May, Russian authorities officially have put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the wanted list for the first time.

Russia is looking for Zelenskyy

The website of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs published a message on the wanted list of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In addition, it is noted that the Russian Interior Ministry has put Zelenskyy on the wanted list "under an article of the Criminal Code". It is not specified under which article.

The website also published a pre-war photo of Zelenskyy and his details.

No other details are provided.

Zelenskyy told what Putin is really afraid of

As Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently stated, illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is actually afraid of Ukraine and the countries of the civilised world.

In an interview with Brazilian journalists, the head of state noted that brave and confident people do not threaten the world with the use of nuclear weapons.

According to Zelenskyy, the Kremlin leader is very much afraid of Ukraine because he is not a confident person.

Because confident people with a large army, a large state with such mineral resources do not threaten the world with nuclear weapons. Courageous people do not threaten civilisation, the existence of the Earth, and all living things with nuclear weapons. Therefore, the psychotype of this "type" is absolutely clear to me.

