Putin may suddenly lose power amid unleashed war in Ukraine, Western analysts say

For 20 years as the Russian leader, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has completely suppressed any manifestations of dissent. His new term in office worries many in the West amid the ongoing war against Ukraine.

Are there conditions under which Putin will abandon the war against Ukraine

Western analysts and journalists of the publication note that currently, the Kremlin dictator does not show any signs of readiness to abandon the unleashed criminal war against Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine is central to his current policies, and I see nothing to indicate that will change. And it affects everything else, emphasised Syracuse University professor Brian Taylor.

The material states that in the event of an incomplete defeat of any of the parties to the conflict in Ukraine, Russia will retain control over the occupied Ukrainian territories and will threaten to attack the Baltic states Poland or Moldova.

It is quite possible that Putin really has huge ambitions, and after the costly success in Ukraine, he will try to launch a new attack elsewhere... But Russia will not be able to start new aggressive wars when the war in Ukraine finally ends, says Harvard international relations professor Stephen Volt.

Is Putin losing power even while remaining in office?

Other analysts emphasize that such a rational concern may not come true.

According to Maxim Samorukov from the Carnegie Russian Eurasian Center, due to the desire to implement the deceptive whims of the Kremlin dictator, the Russian government will most likely make a fatal mistake sooner or later.

Samorukov is convinced that Putin's age can strongly influence his decision.

The growing sense of time constraints undoubtedly contributed to his fateful decision to invade Ukraine, the analyst emphasises.

He believes that Putin will likely start a new term with weaker power than all previous periods.