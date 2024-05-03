Ukrainian athletes receive tips on how to communicate with Russians at the Olympics

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have developed recommendations for Ukrainian athletes on how to deal with Russians and Belarusians at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

What recommendations have been developed for Ukrainian athletes

The document outlines the main positions that Ukrainian athletes, coaches, members of the official delegation and other persons who will be in the territory of the French Republic during the Olympics are recommended to follow.

"In order to protect Ukrainian athletes from provocative situations and promote the safety of representatives of the official delegation of the national team of Ukraine to the Games in Paris, the Recommendations on contact with individual neutral athletes from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus within the framework of the XXXIII Olympic Games Paris 2024 have been developed and approved, the post says.

In particular, Ukrainians should refrain from direct contact with representatives of the aggressor countries, not participate in social media, keep a distance during the award ceremony, etc.

How Russians and Belarusians were allowed to participate in the Olympics

At first, Russians and Belarusians were suspended from all competitions. Then the suspension was eased and they were gradually returned to various sports. Moreover, it came to the Olympics.

However, the International Olympic Committee, headed by Thomas Bach, did everything possible to allow representatives of hostile countries to compete in the 4th anniversary event.

Many Russian athletes refused to participate in the Games. They either did not have time to qualify or are outraged by their neutral status.