Ukrainian athletes receive tips on how to communicate with Russians at the Olympics

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have developed recommendations for Ukrainian athletes on how to deal with Russians and Belarusians at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
What recommendations have been developed for Ukrainian athletes
The document outlines the main positions that Ukrainian athletes, coaches, members of the official delegation and other persons who will be in the territory of the French Republic during the Olympics are recommended to follow.
In particular, Ukrainians should refrain from direct contact with representatives of the aggressor countries, not participate in social media, keep a distance during the award ceremony, etc.
How Russians and Belarusians were allowed to participate in the Olympics
At first, Russians and Belarusians were suspended from all competitions. Then the suspension was eased and they were gradually returned to various sports. Moreover, it came to the Olympics.
However, the International Olympic Committee, headed by Thomas Bach, did everything possible to allow representatives of hostile countries to compete in the 4th anniversary event.
Many Russian athletes refused to participate in the Games. They either did not have time to qualify or are outraged by their neutral status.
The Summer Olympics will take place in the French capital from 26 July to 11 August 2024.
