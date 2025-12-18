Reparations loan for Ukraine. Zelenskyy hopes for a positive decision from the EU

There are frozen Russian funds in the amount of $5–5.5 billion in the United States, and we also need to fight for them.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is actively pursuing a reparations loan for the country using frozen Russian assets amounting to $5–5.5 billion in the US.
- The obtained funds could be utilized for the army, defense production, or the reconstruction of Ukraine post-war, showcasing the importance of international support.
- Ukraine is engaged in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and secure a favorable solution from global partners, highlighting the significance of political will in the decision-making process.
Zelenskyy hopes for a positive decision on a reparations loan for Ukraine
The President announced this while answering journalists' questions.
The President recalled that funds from the reparation loan for Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets in the EU — in the event of a positive decision to provide such a loan — can be used either for the army and defense production, or for reconstruction (after the end of the war).
Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian side is doing absolutely everything diplomatically to end this war.
And if the war ends, if we can agree on a plan for its end, then such a decision on the use of these funds will be directed entirely to reconstruction. Now we are talking about 200 billion, which are in the EU. Right now I am flying to Brussels, and this decision is on the table, and for now it depends on the political will (of international partners — ed.).
The President announced that he would talk to all leaders and prove Ukrainian arguments on this issue.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-