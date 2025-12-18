Reparations loan for Ukraine. Zelenskyy hopes for a positive decision from the EU

There are frozen Russian funds in the amount of $5–5.5 billion in the United States, and we also need to fight for them.

Zelenskyy hopes for a positive decision on a reparations loan for Ukraine

The President announced this while answering journalists' questions.

As for the US separately, they also have funds on their territory — less, of course, there are 5 or 5.5 billion. And we also need to fight for them. Every penny is very important for us today. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President recalled that funds from the reparation loan for Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets in the EU — in the event of a positive decision to provide such a loan — can be used either for the army and defense production, or for reconstruction (after the end of the war).

It is important that we talked with the Americans in Berlin that Ukraine needs funds for reconstruction. America said that it is ready to help, but I do not have any details yet. And Europe has also always talked about the reconstruction of Ukraine. But today we are talking about reparations funds not only in the sense of reconstruction. If this is a war, then we need these funds, we need such a solution to support our army and our defense production. Share

Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian side is doing absolutely everything diplomatically to end this war.

And if the war ends, if we can agree on a plan for its end, then such a decision on the use of these funds will be directed entirely to reconstruction. Now we are talking about 200 billion, which are in the EU. Right now I am flying to Brussels, and this decision is on the table, and for now it depends on the political will (of international partners — ed.).

The President announced that he would talk to all leaders and prove Ukrainian arguments on this issue.