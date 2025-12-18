Reparations loan for Ukraine. Zelenskyy hopes for a positive decision from the EU
Category
Economics
Publication date

Reparations loan for Ukraine. Zelenskyy hopes for a positive decision from the EU

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

There are frozen Russian funds in the amount of $5–5.5 billion in the United States, and we also need to fight for them.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is actively pursuing a reparations loan for the country using frozen Russian assets amounting to $5–5.5 billion in the US.
  • The obtained funds could be utilized for the army, defense production, or the reconstruction of Ukraine post-war, showcasing the importance of international support.
  • Ukraine is engaged in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and secure a favorable solution from global partners, highlighting the significance of political will in the decision-making process.

Zelenskyy hopes for a positive decision on a reparations loan for Ukraine

The President announced this while answering journalists' questions.

As for the US separately, they also have funds on their territory — less, of course, there are 5 or 5.5 billion. And we also need to fight for them. Every penny is very important for us today.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President recalled that funds from the reparation loan for Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets in the EU — in the event of a positive decision to provide such a loan — can be used either for the army and defense production, or for reconstruction (after the end of the war).

It is important that we talked with the Americans in Berlin that Ukraine needs funds for reconstruction. America said that it is ready to help, but I do not have any details yet. And Europe has also always talked about the reconstruction of Ukraine. But today we are talking about reparations funds not only in the sense of reconstruction. If this is a war, then we need these funds, we need such a solution to support our army and our defense production.

Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian side is doing absolutely everything diplomatically to end this war.

And if the war ends, if we can agree on a plan for its end, then such a decision on the use of these funds will be directed entirely to reconstruction. Now we are talking about 200 billion, which are in the EU. Right now I am flying to Brussels, and this decision is on the table, and for now it depends on the political will (of international partners — ed.).

The President announced that he would talk to all leaders and prove Ukrainian arguments on this issue.

And I really hope that we can get a positive solution. Without this, there will be a big problem for Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Frozen Rosactives for Ukraine. Belgium under pressure
The EU is trying to pressure Belgium
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump wants to return frozen Russian assets to Putin
Trump wants to have a decisive vote in the decision regarding Rosactivists
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Medvedev lashed out at Europe with threats over plans to use Russia's frozen assets
Medvedev

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?