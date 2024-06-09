Christophe Deloire, head of Reporters Without Borders, passes away

On June 8, the Secretary General and Director General of the international organization "Reporters Without Borders" (RSF), Christophe Deloire, died.
- Christophe Deloir became the head of Reporters Without Borders in 2012 and has transformed the organization into a global leader in the field of journalism protection.
- He was the initiator of the Forum for Information and Democracy, aimed at protecting the right and free press as the basis of democracy.
- Under Deloire's leadership, Reporters Without Borders opened 13 offices around the world, and also formed the Commission on Information and Democracy to guarantee democracy in the digital space.
The message states that Deloir died at the age of 53 after a battle with cancer.
He headed the international organization in 2012. In 2018, he founded the Forum for Information and Democracy, an initiative that promotes the rule of law and a free press as the foundation of any democracy.
French President Emmanuel Macron offered his condolences and said Delois "was a journalist at heart".
He also noted that the former reporter and documentary filmmaker "relentlessly" fought for freedom of information and democratic debate and that "his general struggle remains ours."
What is known about Christophe Deloire
Delois began as a political journalist and investigator in the weekly Le Point, and was an editor in the publishing house "Flammarion". In 2010, he joined the board of the Doctoral School of Political Science of Panthéon-Sorbonne University. He was the director of the Journalist Training Center. In 2012, Deloir headed Reporters Without Borders, an international union of journalists working to fight censorship and freedom of the press.
"Reporters without borders"is an international non-governmental human rights organization that protects freedom of speech around the world. The organization fights against censorship and advocates the release of journalists who are in prison related to their professional activities.
Under Deloire's leadership, Reporters Without Borders opened offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Taipei and Dakar. Currently, the organization has 13 offices around the world, as well as representatives and correspondents in 130 countries. Under him, the Commission for Information and Democracy was formed, which deals with issues of guarantees of democracy in the digital space.
"Reporters Without Borders" and Deloire personally made a great contribution to the fight for the rights of journalists persecuted by states for their activities.
Deloir is also the author of several books published as a result of his journalistic investigations.
