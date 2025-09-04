Russia lost over 1 million soldiers in Ukraine during the full-scale war, and yet it talks about its “successes” at the front.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry mocked Russia's military "successes" according to Putin's version

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, on the social network X.

In particular, on September 3, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, declared that an acceptable option for ending the war could be agreed upon "if common sense prevails." Otherwise, he threatened, everything would have to be resolved by armed means.

In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summed up Russia's so-called "successes," which are already very doubtful, given the threats of the Russian dictator.

Georgy Tykhyi noted that as of today, Russia has achieved:

more than 1 million killed and wounded Russian soldiers;

1% of the captured territory of Ukraine over the last 1,000 days, of which 0.3% during the "summer offensive";

In 2014, 4 Ukrainian administrative centers came under the control of the Russian Federation, while Ukraine retained control over 23. Moreover, the figure remains unchanged today, after 3.5 years of full-scale war;

Also, the Russian Federation spends $1 billion a day on a senseless war, while Russia's social infrastructure is in ruins and the country's economy is collapsing.

Having noted all this, Tykhy named three conclusions: