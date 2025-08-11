Rheinmetall plans to double the capacity of the Ukrainian plant for the production of 155-mm artillery shells

German defense concern Rheinmetall plans to double the capacity of its future Ukrainian plant for the production of 155-millimeter artillery shells. The enterprise is currently under construction.

Rheinmetall to double capacity of Ukrainian plant

This is stated in a statement by the company's CEO, Armin Papperger, cited by the German Aid to Ukraine project.

According to him, the Ukrainian side seeks to further reduce dependence on ammunition supplies from Western partners and increase its own production.

Initially, it was planned that the plant would produce 150,000 155-mm artillery shells per year, but at the request of the Ukrainian authorities, it was decided to double the capacity.

It is expected that in 1-2 years the enterprise will be able to reach a volume of 300 thousand rounds of ammunition annually.

The Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine is planned to be launched next year.

At the same time, the CEO expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress of the project, placing the responsibility on the Ukrainian bureaucracy. He gave the example of a plant in Unterlüss, Germany, the construction of which started simultaneously with the Ukrainian one, but has already been completed. Share

Rheinmetall is a German defense concern specializing in the production of armored vehicles (including Lynx and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Leopard 1/2 tanks), artillery systems (PzH 2000), ammunition (from 20 to 155 mm), air defense systems (Skynex), as well as electronics and drones.

The concern supplies Ukraine with infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, self-propelled guns, ammunition, and air defense systems.

Rheinmetall will open a joint projectile production plant in Ukraine in February 2024. The memorandum on the establishment of the joint venture was signed during the Munich Security Conference. In addition to ammunition, the company will also produce propellant charges.