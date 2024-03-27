Rheinmetall to receive €130 million EU funding to expand ammo production
Category
World
Publication date

Rheinmetall to receive €130 million EU funding to expand ammo production

Ammunition
Читати українською
Source:  Rheinmetall

The German arms concern Rheinmetall received over €130 million in funding from the European Union to increase ammunition production.

Rheinmetall received funds for the production of ammunition

Rheinmetall says funds have been allocated under the Ammunition Support Act (ASAP) to expand the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition and gunpowder.

ASAP is the first EU funding program to expand ammunition production. The relevant grant agreements are expected to be signed in May 2024.

More than a quarter of the total amount of €500 million will be directed to six projects of Rheinmetall AG subsidiaries in Germany, Hungary, Romania and Spain.

We are grateful that the European Union trusted us as one of the most important European suppliers of 155 mm ammunition and included us in their funding program. The great importance of artillery can be seen from Ukraine's struggle to defend its country. European armed forces also need to replenish their stocks of artillery ammunition. We are ready for this and are already working on it, says Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall.

Rheinmetall has been ramping up its production capacity since 2022. By 2027, the company aims to produce up to 1.1 million artillery shells per year.

In addition, starting in 2026, it is planned to produce up to 1.5 million fuel modules and 3,000 tons of RDX explosives annually.

Rheinmetall plans to build a plant in Ukraine

In December 2023, Armin Papperger reported that Rheinmetall plans to start production of armoured vehicles in Ukraine in 2024.

It is about the production of Fuchs armored personnel carriers and Lynx infantry fighting vehicles.

The plan is to release the first Fuchs within 6-7 months and the first Lynx within 12-13 months.

According to the company's plans, the production of the Fuchs was planned for the end of summer and the Lynx for the summer of 2025.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Bild: German Rheinmetall to build a new factory for smooth ammo supplies to Ukraine
Rheinmetall
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Aid to Ukraine. Rheinmetall will produce 700,000 artillery shells in 2025
Rheinmetall
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rheinmetall will build a factory for the production of artillery shells in Ukraine
Artillery shells

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?