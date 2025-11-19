Rheinmetall transfers the first Skyranger 35 anti-aircraft gun to Ukraine with funds from frozen Russian assets

The first Skyranger 35 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun on the chassis of the Leopard 1 tank will be delivered to Ukraine next week.

Ukraine will receive the first batch of Skyranger 35 anti-aircraft guns

This was stated by Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger.

During the presentation of Rheinmetall's CMD 2025, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger… announced that the first Skyranger 35 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun, mounted on the Leopard 1 chassis, will be delivered to Ukraine next week.

It is noted that Rheinmetall will deliver a batch of Skyranger 35 on the Leopard 1 tank chassis to Ukraine under a contract worth several hundred million euros. It was paid for by an unnamed European Union country using frozen Russian assets.

In October, the German defense concern Rheinmetall announced a new contract to supply Ukraine with Skyranger 35 anti-aircraft systems on the Leopard 1 tank chassis.

According to the manufacturer, the Skyranger 35, based on the Leopard 1, combines the mobility and security of a proven tracked chassis with the high efficiency of a cannon-type anti-aircraft system. The system is equipped with a KDG 35/1000 revolver gun of 35 × 228 mm caliber with a rate of fire of 1000 rounds per minute, and an effective range of up to 4 kilometers.

The new Skyranger 35 guns will provide increased protection against low-flying targets, primarily drones, and the use of the Leopard 1 tracked chassis provides better cross-country ability and protection in difficult combat conditions.