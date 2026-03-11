Romania has previously allowed the US to use its military bases to attack Iran
Romania has previously allowed the US to use its military bases to attack Iran

Romania
Source:  Ukrinform

Romania's Supreme National Defense Council has approved a US request for the temporary deployment of American forces and equipment at the country's bases, including tanker aircraft and satellite communications equipment, amid the operation against Iran.

Romania gives US permission to temporarily use military bases to strike Iran

This was stated by Romanian President Nikusor Dan following the council meeting.

The meeting discussed the situation in the Middle East and the military operations conducted by the US and Israel against Iran.

Among the main topics of discussion was the impact of the conflict on Romania and its economic component.

The third item of today's discussion was the temporary deployment of US military equipment and troops in Romania. As has already been publicly discussed, this concerns tanker aircraft, as well as surveillance equipment and satellite communication systems... If the parliament approves it at the meeting, they will be deployed within the framework of the partnership between Romania and the US.

It is noted that, in particular, the United States' request to send new forces and equipment to the Mihail Kogelniceanu air base in Constanta county was analyzed. The base is one of the most important NATO military facilities in the region and is frequently used by American troops.

The decision to deploy foreign military forces on Romanian territory requires compliance with certain institutional procedures, including approval by the Supreme Council for National Defense and Security (CSAT) and legislative approval.

