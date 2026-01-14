Official Bucharest has confirmed that it is ready to discuss with Moldova the potential process of unification into one state. This decision was announced by the Romanian President's advisor for relations with Romanians in the diaspora, Evgeni Tomac.

Romania allows the possibility of unification with Moldova

According to Eugene Tomac, any conscientious Romanian, regardless of which side of the Prut he lives on, considers the issue of the unification of the two states as a natural process.

Against this background, the presidential advisor officially confirmed that Bucharest is ready to sit at the negotiating table at any time.

However, there is one very specific condition — Moldova must find this acceptable.

"It is their right to decide their future," Yevhen Tomak emphasized.

Journalists asked him about Romania's readiness for the reunification scenario, in particular in terms of the necessary support from European Union partners, NATO allies, and strategic partner the United States.

"All our partners know that the same people live in Romania and the Republic of Moldova," he replied.

What is important to understand is that Moldovan leader Maia Sandu recently admitted that if a referendum were held on the unification of her country and Romania, she would vote "yes."